World Europe 29 Jul 2021 After suspending EUA ...
World, Europe

After suspending EUA request, Brazil now shelves import authorisation of Covaxin

PTI
Published Jul 29, 2021, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2021, 12:13 pm IST
Bharat Biotech will continue to work diligently with Anvisa, to complete the regulatory approval process for Covaxin
Bharat Biotech terminated the MoU it entered with Precisa Medicamentos and Envixia Pharmaceuticals LLC for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for Brazilian market. (Representational image: AFP)
 Bharat Biotech terminated the MoU it entered with Precisa Medicamentos and Envixia Pharmaceuticals LLC for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for Brazilian market. (Representational image: AFP)

Hyderabad: After suspending the proposed clinical trials of Bharat Bioetch's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin and a request for Emergency Use Authorisation, Brazil now has suspended its decision to import four million doses of the jab into that country.

According to a statement issued by the National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil, Anvisa its Collegiate Board on Tuesday took a decision to suspend the exceptional and temporary authorisation for import and distribution of Covaxin after Bharat Biotech informed the South America government about the termination of its pact with its Brazilian partners.

 

"The Collegiate Board of Anvisaunanimously decided, on Tuesday (27/7), to provisionally suspend the exceptional and temporary authorisation for import and distribution of the vaccine against Covid-19-Covaxin, requested by the Ministry of Health," Anvisa said in statement posted on its website.

Bharat Biotech on July 23 said it terminated the MoU it entered with Precisa Medicamentos and Envixia Pharmaceuticals LLC for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for Brazilian market.

The termination of the MoU came after the deal with the Brazilian government for supply of 20 million doses of Covaxin landed in controversy and attracted investigation by authorities in that country.

 

"The measure prevails until there is new information that allows us to conclude that the legal and technical security of maintaining the decision that authorised the importation is maintained," Anvisa further said in a roughly translated version of Portuguese of the statement.

Though the exceptional and temporary importation of the vaccine had been authorized on June 4, at the ninth Extraordinary Meeting of the Collegiate Board of Anvisa, Brazil never imported the jab.

Bharat Biotech will continue to work diligently with Anvisa, to complete the regulatory approval process for Covaxin, Bharat Biotech had said while announcing the termination of its pact with its Brazilian partners.

 

...
Tags: emergency use authorisation, precisa medicamentos, envixia pharmaceuticals


Latest From World

A health worker administers covid vaccine. (Photo: AFP)

Delta variant identified in Nanjing's COVID-19 clusters in China

North Korea cut the hotlines in June 2020 as cross-border ties soured after a failed second summit in February 2019 between Kim and former U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP file photo)

South, North Korea have restored hotlines as leaders seek to rebuild ties

Bharat Biotech on July 23 said it terminated the MoU it entered with Precisa Medicamentos and Envixia Pharmaceuticals LL.C for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for Brazilian market. (Representational image: AFP)

Brazil scraps Covaxin's EUA application after Bharat Biotech terminates pact

Mallya fled to the UK and has been fighting on multiple fronts to avoid extradition to India. (ANI)

UK High Court declares Vijay Mallya bankrupt for Indian banks to realise debt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Pope says same-sex couples should be protected by civil union laws

Pope Francis delivers a speech during a ceremony for peace with representatives from various religions in Campidoglio Square in Rome on October 20, 2020. (AFP)

'Super-hero' in Spider-Man outfit meets pope at Vatican

The Vatican described Villardita as “really a good super-hero” and quoted him as saying that during Italy’s long months of pandemic lockdown he made more than 1,400 videocalls, since he wasn’t able to visit in person, to help ailing children smile. (AP News)

France allows visitors with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine

France also shortened the time frame for when a person is considered fully vaccinated after the second dose, to one week instead of two. (PTI Photo)

Prince William's COVID-19 positive kept secret in first wave of UK pandemic

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge wears a face mask as he visits St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London. - Prince William tested positive for coronavirus in April according to media reports on November 2, 2020. (AFP)

Russia detects first case of H5N8 avian flu in humans

There are different subtypes of avian influenza viruses. (Representational Image: Twitter@UAZ1203)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->