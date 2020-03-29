UK lockdown will last 'significant' period, govt says

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus, has written to every UK household to ask people to stay at home and follow the social distancing rules to fight the pandemic, warning them things will get worse before they get better.

In letters which will arrive through the post for nearly 30 million homes along with a leaflet outlining the UK government's advice, at an estimated cost of 5.8 million pound, Johnson says he will not hesitate to impose stricter measures.

The British Prime Minister, who has been working from home with mild symptoms, warned that things are set to get worse before they start getting better as the UK's death toll from the outbreak crossed the 1,000 mark to hit 1,019, with a further 260 deaths and 17,089 confirmed cases logged on Saturday.

"It's important for me to level with you  we know things will get worse before they get better. But we are making the right preparations, and the more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost and the sooner life can return to normal, Johnson says in his letter to the nation.

"From the start, we have sought to put in the right measures at the right time. We will not hesitate to go further if that is what the scientific and medical advice tells us we must do," his letter reads.

The 55-year-old Conservative Party leader goes on to express his gratitude to everyone who is working flat out to beat the virus, including the truly inspirational doctors, nurses and other carers.

Thousands of retired doctors and nurses are returning to the NHS  and hundreds of thousands of citizens are volunteering to help the most vulnerable. That is why, at this moment of national emergency, I urge you, please, to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives, he adds.