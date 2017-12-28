search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

Holiday season in Russia dented: Bomb blast in supermarket injures 10

AFP
Published Dec 28, 2017, 11:25 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2017, 11:25 am IST
The incident comes several months after Russia's second city was rocked with a metro bombing in April which killed 16 people.
Saint Petersburg is one of the cities to host the World Cup in summer 2018 in Russia, and security services have been stepping up security measures. (Photo: AFP)
 Saint Petersburg is one of the cities to host the World Cup in summer 2018 in Russia, and security services have been stepping up security measures. (Photo: AFP)

Saint Petersburg: A homemade bomb blast at a supermarket in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg injured 10 people on Wednesday, officials said, sparking a probe into attempted murder.

"According to preliminary information, an explosion of an unidentified object occurred in a store," a spokeswoman for Russia's Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, said in a statement.

 

The blast was caused by a "homemade explosive device with the power equivalent to 200 grammes of TNT filled with lethal fragments," she said.

"The investigation is looking at all possible causes of what happened," she said, adding that a probe for attempted murder had been launched.

The incident comes several months after Russia's second city was rocked with a metro bombing in April which killed 16 people.

"Ten people have been hospitalised, their lives are not in danger," the head of Saint Petersburg investigative unit Alexander Klaus told Russian news agencies.

An emergencies ministry representative told said that one of the injured was in serious condition.

An AFP correspondent at the scene observed first responders and police as well as a car belonging the Federal Security Service (FSB), which investigates acts of terror.

The building containing the supermarket did not appear to have sustained serious damage.

Police have cordoned off the area while the city's transportation authorities briefly rerouted public transport in the neighbourhood.

Passerby Galina Gustova, 58, observed the scene with horror.

"How terrible! And this happens as people are shopping ahead of the holidays," she said. "It's a good thing nobody died."

"I often buy groceries here, I wanted to go in but everything is blocked," said another local, 20-year-old Viktoria Smirnova.

"I'm a doctor, I heard on the news that there was an explosion. I live nearby and thought I could be useful," another bystander, 50-year-old Marina Bulanova, said.

Sources told Russian agencies that the explosive device had been placed in a storage locker.

"About 6:30pm there was the sound of a blast. As a result, several people have been injured," the Saint Petersburg police said.

"There is no fire. All shoppers have been evacuated," an emergencies ministry representative told Interfax.

Witness Artur Yeritsyan told TASS news agency that he heard the blast and saw smoke in the shop, but that there were not a lot of customers at the time, with some victims being taken away by ambulances.

Saint Petersburg was the target of a metro bombing in April, which killed 16 and left dozens of people wounded.

The bombing was claimed by a group linked to Al-Qaeda which said it was a message to countries engaged in war with Muslims.

In July, the FSB said it had detained seven people who were preparing "acts of terror" in Saint Petersburg, particularly its railway system and major public gathering places.

Saint Petersburg is one of the cities to host the World Cup in summer 2018 in Russia, and security services have been stepping up security measures.

Tags: homemade bomb, petersburg investigative unit, federal security service, vladimir putin




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: 7-year-old gets flung out of car in traffic accident

The driver stopped his car and rushed the little boy to the hospital. (Photo: Youtube/CGTN)
 

In pics: Photos from Krunal Pandya-Pankhuri Sharma wedding reception in Mumbai

Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya was the latest to get married, as he tied the knot with girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma here on Wednesday.(Photo: Viral Bhayani / Deccan Chronicle)
 

Microsoft files lawsuit against IP address that activated pirated Windows, Office

Former CEO of Microsoft stated that almost 9 out of 10 versions of Windows running in China are pirated.
 

Plastic sea for tourists: Bali announces ‘garbage emergency’

The waves of plastic flooding into rivers and oceans have been causing problems for years, clogging waterways in cities, increasing the risk of floods, and injuring or killing marine animals who ingest or become trapped by plastic packaging. (Photo: AFP)
 

Google Pixel 2 XL Review: Great software trapped in a mediocre body

Being a Google device, it offers latest Android experience without any bloat.
 

Noise Mate BT speaker review: A simple desk clock backed by a potent BT speaker

The Noise Mate has been designed to sit on the desk, which means it has to strike the right chord between practicality and aesthetics.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Leaders must be careful on social media: Barack Obama

An undated handout picture by Kensington Palace courtesy of the Obama Foundation Britain’s Prince Harry (R) interviewing former US president Barack Obama (L) in Toronto, Canada. (Photo: AFP)

‘Romantic’ date turns deadly: Man stabs lover 88 times for ‘laughing at him’

Markov asked Kozlova to shut her eyes and wait for a surprise, when he brutally stabbed her with a pre-prepared knife. (Photo: File/Representational)

US base at Syria illegal ‘blackhole’ for ISIS militants: Russia

The chief of the Russian General Staff has accused the United States of training former Islamic State fighters in Syria to try to destabilise the country. (Photo: File/Representational)

Why fear, when Russia’s here: Kremlin wants to mediate US, N Korea tensions

The standoff between the United States and North Korea has raised fears of a new conflict on the Korean peninsula. (Photo: File)

Despite strained ties, UK ship escorts Russian ship near former's territorial waters

Britain’s defence ministry said that Russian naval activity near Britain had increased in the holiday period. (Representational image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham