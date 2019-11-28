 LIVE !  :  The ceremony will be held in Mumbai's Shivaji Park where Uddhav's father, the late Bal Thackeray, founded the Shiv Sena in 1966. (Photo: FIle) LIVE | Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM, 6 ministers sworn-in
 
World Europe 28 Nov 2019 Submarine carrying c ...
World, Europe

Submarine carrying cocaine worth 100 million euros seized off Spain coast: officials

AFP
Published Nov 28, 2019, 2:46 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2019, 2:46 pm IST
Police intercepted the 20-metre (65-foot) submarine -- thought to be the first of its kind captured in Europe on Saturday.
They found 152 bundles containing three tonnes of cocaine, Spanish police said in a statement. (Representational Image)
 They found 152 bundles containing three tonnes of cocaine, Spanish police said in a statement. (Representational Image)

Madrid: A submarine seized off the Spanish coast over the weekend was carrying three tonnes of cocaine worth 100 million euros (USD 110 million), officials said Wednesday.

Police intercepted the 20-metre (65-foot) submarine -- thought to be the first of its kind captured in Europe -- off the northwestern region of Galicia on Saturday.

 

They were only able to determine the amount of drugs inside after they managed to refloat the vessel three days later and tow it to a nearby port.

They found 152 bundles containing three tonnes of cocaine, Spanish police said in a statement.

While traffickers, especially from Colombia, have been caught using submarines to transport cocaine into Mexico and the United States, police said Saturday’s seizure was “the first time that this system of transporting drugs has been detected in Europe”.

 “This is a historic operation, which will mark a before and after,” government official Javier Losada de Azpiazu told reporters, confirming the drugs had a street value of 100 million euros.

A source close to the investigation had previously told AFP that the submarine came from South America but Losada de Azpiazu said police were still working to determine its exact origin.

A total of 240 agents took part in the operation, which was carried out in cooperation with police from Britain, Brazil, Portugal and the United States, he added.

Spanish police said they launched their investigation after receiving a tip that a “suspicious vessel” was headed to Spain “loaded with cocaine”.

The information came from the Lisbon-based Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre (MAOC), an international agency set up by several European Union states to coordinate anti-drug trafficking actions.

 ‘Squalid conditions’

Spanish authorities said the submarine had the capacity to transport up to five tonnes of cocaine.

Drug gangs began making frequent use of submarines to smuggle narcotics in 2005, said cartel expert Robert J Bunker of the US Army War College in Pennsylvania.

The vessels are usually built in remote river inlets in the jungles of Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana for around a million dollars “but can run into a few million dollars for larger or more sophisticated vessels”, he told AFP.

 “If this submarine did have its origins in say Colombia or Guyana it would be considered a ‘holy grail’ voyage,” he said.

 “It would represent the first such direct narco submarine voyage to Europe from South America ever identified.”

Two Ecuadorans were detained as they tried to escape from the submarine when police moved in. A third person is still on the run.

 “The best candidates to man such submarines would be fishermen with the ability to navigate in the open sea and be able to fix the onboard engines and other vessel systems if they should break down,” said Bunker.

 “Such individuals also need to psychologically handle claustrophobic and squalid conditions for extended periods of time.”

A thousand narco-subs

Bunker estimates that drug cartels have to date built around 1,000 so-called narco submarines.

Most are only semi-submersible -- a ship partially submerged that cannot fully dive like a submarine.

In September the US Coast Guard and Colombian navy intercepted a submarine carrying over five tonnes of cocaine off South America.

Galicia’s rugged Atlantic coast with hundreds of hidden coves, inlets and desolate beaches has for years been the gateway for illegal drugs into Spain and Europe.

 In the 1980s, a group of Galician women brought the problem of drug smuggling in the region to national attention by protesting outside drug barons’ homes.

Spain accounted for the second-highest proportion of cocaine seizures in the European Union last year after Belgium, with 41 tonnes apprehended.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: spain, submarine, cocaine, drugs, us army
Location: Spain, Madrid


Latest From World

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justices Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Mansoor Ali Shah, in its short order directed the government to bring necessary legislation within six months' time, Geo TV reported. (Photo: FIle)

Pakistan SC grants 6 months conditional extension to Army chief Gen Bajwa

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Ahead of the busy weekend, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was keeping his fingers crossed that the storm won't ground balloons in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, CNN reported. (Photo: ANI)

'Bomb cyclone' storm expected to thwart Thanksgiving plans in US

Another 100 protesters suffered injuries in two days of rallies in Hillah, just south of Baghdad, when security forces used tear gas against them. (Photo: AP)

'Victory to Iraq!': Anti-govt demonstrators torch Iran consulate amid deadly protests



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'lucky' charm

Before becoming CM, Yogi Adityanath personally looks after Kalu and feeds him. (Photo: File)
 

‘Hi. How are you?’: Rahul Gandhi plays it cool with media outside Parliament

Upon his arrival, he encountered a barrage of questions from the journalists. (Photo: FIle)
 

The best smartphones that are already on Android 10

Some of these are still on the beta version but worry not because they should get an update soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK election survey predicts cruising majority for Boris Johnson's Conservative party

Johnson, who took over a minority administration in July and been unable to speed his EU divorce deal through parliament, has pledged to take Britain out of the bloc by January 31. (Photo: File)

Boris Johnson apologises for Islamophobia in his party, pledges inquiry

Johnson's apology comes in the wake of Opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn being criticised for repeatedly declining to apologise for how the party deals with anti-semitism claims within its ranks. (Photo: FIle)

UK panel debates situation in Kashmir, calls for India-Pak dialogue

The international community does have a role in diffusing tension in Kashmir and an India-Pakistan dialogue could help arrive at a solution akin to the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland, which allows a level of free exchange on both sides of the border, opined strategic experts in London over the Kashmir crisis on Thursday. (Photo: Representational Image/File)

'Julian Assange may die in jail': 60 doctors write to UK Home Secretary

The 48-year-old Australian is still fighting a US bid to extradite him from Britain on charges filed under the Espionage Act that could see him given a sentence of up to 175 years in a US prison. (Photo: File)

Britain's Prince Andrew has ‘no recollection’ of sex accuser in Jeffrey Epstein case

Britain's Prince Andrew has said he does not remember meeting Virginia Roberts, one of disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, who says she was forced to have sex with the royal. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham