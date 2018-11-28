search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

Ukrainian President warns of threat of 'full-scale war' with Russia

AFP
Published Nov 28, 2018, 9:03 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2018, 9:03 am IST
The number of Russian units deployed along the Ukraine-Russian border has 'grown dramatically' while number of Russian tanks has tripled.
Activists hold flares during their rally in front of the Ukrainian parliament. (Photo: AFP)
 Activists hold flares during their rally in front of the Ukrainian parliament. (Photo: AFP)

Kiev: Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Tuesday warned of the threat of "full-scale war" and said Russia had sharply increased its military presence on their shared border as tensions escalate between the ex-Soviet neighbours.

The crisis also threatened growing diplomatic fallout with US President Donald Trump warning that he may cancel a long-awaited summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

 

Trump is scheduled to meet Putin at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires at the end of this week, but he told The Washington Post that it would depend on the results of a report about the incident being prepared by his national security advisers.

"Maybe I won't have the meeting. Maybe I won't even have the meeting," he said.

In Ukraine, Poroshenko warned that the clash at sea could herald more drastic developments in the simmering Ukraine-Russia military standoff.

"I don't want anyone to think this is fun and games. Ukraine is under threat of full-scale war with Russia," the president said in an interview with national television.

The number of Russian units deployed along the Ukraine-Russian border has "grown dramatically" while the number of Russian tanks has tripled, Poroshenko said, citing intelligence reports but giving no precise timescale for the buildup.

He spoke after Russian forces seized three of Kiev's ships off the coast of Crimea on Sunday and captured 24 Ukrainian sailors.

On Tuesday, a court in Simferopol, the main city in Russian-annexed Crimea, ordered 12 of the sailors to be held in pre-trial detention for two months. Three hospitalised sailors were also formally detained for two months. The rest are to appear in court on Wednesday.

The move stoked already high tensions between Moscow and Kiev, as Russia continues to accuse the sailors of crossing illegally into Russian waters and of ignoring warnings from its border guards.

Kiev has demanded the release of the sailors and urged Western allies to impose further sanctions on Moscow.

Putin warns of 'reckless acts'

The incident was the first major confrontation at sea in the long-running conflict pitting Ukraine against Moscow and Russian-backed separatists in the country's east.

It has raised fears of a wider escalation -- in a conflict that has killed more than 10,000 people since 2014 -- and prompted international calls for restraint.

Putin on Tuesday warned Ukraine against any "reckless acts" after Kiev declared martial law in response to Moscow's seizure of the navy vessels.

The Ukrainian parliament late on Monday voted in favour of Poroshenko's request for the introduction of martial law in border areas for 30 days.

This gives Ukrainian authorities the power to mobilise citizens with military experience, regulate the media and restrict public rallies in affected areas.

In a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel Tuesday, Putin expressed "serious concern" over its introduction.

He said he hoped Berlin could intervene with Ukrainian authorities "to dissuade them from further reckless acts".

Moscow has accused Kiev of planning Sunday's confrontation as a provocation aimed at drumming up support for Poroshenko ahead of elections next year and convincing Western governments to impose further sanctions on Russia.

Putin said Kiev's actions were "clearly taken in view of the election campaign in Ukraine".

Sunday's incident has been playing out on Russian and Ukrainian television screens, with dramatic footage of Russian ships chasing down a Ukrainian tugboat that was trying to pass through the Kerch Strait from the Black Sea into the Sea of Azov.

Sailors on Russian TV

Russian state television late on Monday aired footage of some of the captured sailors being questioned by Moscow's security services.

One of them is heard saying "the actions of the Ukrainian armed vessels in the Kerch Strait had a provocatory character" -- parroting the version of events put forward by Russian authorities.

Ukraine's naval commander, Igor Voronchenko, said the sailors were pressured into giving false evidence.

"I know these sailors, they were always professional. What they are saying now is not true," he told Ukrainian media.

Western governments have rallied behind Kiev in the dispute, accusing Russia of illegally blocking access to the Sea of Azov and of taking military action without justification.

The European Union, Britain, Canada, France, Germany and others expressed support for Kiev on Monday, in statements pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia denounced as "predictably anti-Russian".

The foreign minister of Austria, which holds the rotating EU presidency, said Tuesday that the bloc will next month consider further sanctions against Moscow over the flare-up.

"Everything depends on the accounts of events and the actions of both sides. But it will need to be reviewed," Karin Kneissl told reporters.

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for "maximum restraint," urging both sides "to take steps without delay to contain this incident and reduce tensions".

...
Tags: petro poroshenko, donald trump, g20 summit, ukraine-russia military standoff, european union
Location: Ukraine, Kiova, Kyiv




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Big appeal: Virat Kohli could dethrone MS Dhoni as India's highest earning sportsman

Kohli’s success off the pitch is matched by his prowess on it. (Photo: PTI)
 

Lesbian, gay, bisexual students at higher risk of self-harm

Of the LGB students who completed an online questionnaire, 65 per cent had carried out non-suicidal self-harm over their lifetime. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dietary, nutritional supplements may improve sperm quality

In recent years, studies of sperm quality in different countries have shown a decrease that could have consequences for the survival of the human species. (Photo: AFP)
 

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

Driving enthusiasts must consider a few aspects before choosing a car for themselves. Here is what you need to check before you book. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mithali Raj accuses Edulji, Ramesh Powar of bias in scathing letter to BCCI

The 35-year-old was dropped despite scoring back-to-back fifties in the group stage of the competition held in the West Indies. (Photo: PTI)
 

NASA spacecraft lands on red planet after six-month journey

This illustration made available by NASA in October 2016 shows an illustration of NASA's InSight lander about to land on the surface of Mars. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Donald Trump doubtful of UK trade post-Brexit deal

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May tours the Royal Welsh Winter Fair at the Royal Welsh Showground in Mid Wales on Tuesday. (Photo :AFP)

'Save our Brexit': In letter to UK, Theresa May asks people to back her

May is meeting the other 27 EU leaders in Brussels this weekend to sign off on a divorce treaty and political declaration to end more than 40 years as part of the world's biggest trading bloc. (Photo: File | AFP)

EU leaders seal Brexit deal, urge Britons to back PM Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May, right, and European Council President Donald Tusk attend a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. (Photo: AP)

May gives way over Gibraltar after ‘threat’

British Prime Minister Theresa May

Drunk Indian-origin woman causes passenger seizure mid-air, jailed in UK

Kiran Jagdev, an executive assistant based in the city of Leicester, had attempted to blame the crew of Jet2 airline for supplying her with alcohol during her flight from Tenerife in Spain back to the UK in January this year. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham