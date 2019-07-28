World Europe 28 Jul 2019 ‘We want free ...
World, Europe

‘We want free elections’: Russians chant on street, hundreds arrested

AFP
Published Jul 28, 2019, 9:39 am IST
Updated Jul 28, 2019, 9:39 am IST
The protest was the latest in a wave of demonstrations calling for fair local elections in the capital.
The rally came a week after the capital’s biggest protest in years, when some 22,000 marchers called on officials to reverse rulings and allow opposition activists to stand for the city council in September. (Photo: AP)
 The rally came a week after the capital’s biggest protest in years, when some 22,000 marchers called on officials to reverse rulings and allow opposition activists to stand for the city council in September. (Photo: AP)

Moscow: Police in Moscow said they arrested more than 1,000 people Saturday at a banned opposition protest calling for city authorities to reverse decisions to exclude key opposition candidates from the ballot paper.

The protest was the latest in a wave of demonstrations calling for fair local elections in the capital.

 

Around 3,500 people took to the streets for the unauthorised rally, according to official figures. Several of the arrests were violent and police used batons against protesters, AFP reporters at the scene saw.

In all, “1,074 people have been arrested for a variety of offences during an unauthorised demonstration in the centre of the capital”, Moscow police were quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

The rally came a week after the capital’s biggest protest in years, when some 22,000 marchers called on officials to reverse rulings and allow opposition activists to stand for the city council in September.

Since then investigators have raided the homes and headquarters of several disqualified candidates, while top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was jailed for 30 days for calling the fresh protest.

“Honestly, I’m scared,” 42-year-old IT worker Alexei Sprizhitsky told AFP at the demonstration on Saturday.

He said the last time he had seen this level of pressure on activists was in 2012, when President Vladimir Putin’s return to the Kremlin after four years as prime minister sparked popular dissent.

Other leading opposition figures and would-be candidates were arrested in the hours leading up to the Saturday’s protest, which comes amid declining living standards and a fall in Putin’s approval ratings.

Local polls are a rare opportunity for dissenting voices to participate in political life as anti-Kremlin parties have been squeezed out of parliament over Putin’s two decades in charge.

Groups of protesters had tried to blockade several streets in central Moscow in the early evening, but large numbers of police were quickly deployed to the area and broke it up, AFP journalists said.

‘We want free elections’

“This is our city!”, “Shame!” and “We want free elections,” the crowd chanted earlier.

Politician and disqualified candidate Dmitry Gudkov was arrested shortly before the march and released in the evening. Earlier he had said the future of the country was at stake.

“If we lose now, elections will cease to exist as a political instrument,” he said.

“What we’re talking about is whether it’s legal to participate in politics today in Russia, we’re talking about the country we’re going to live in.”

While pro-Kremlin candidates enjoy the support of the state, independent candidates say they have been made to jump through countless hoops in order to get on the ballot for the city polls.

After activists and ordinary Muscovites staged pickets last week, including outside the local election commission building, investigators said they were launching a criminal probe into obstructing the work of election officials.

If found guilty, organisers risk up to five years in prison.

‘Excessive force’

Rights group Amnesty International denounced what it said was the police use of “excessive force” and called for the immediate release of peaceful protesters.

Navalny ally Ivan Zhdanov said he had been arrested shortly ahead of the demonstration. Barred candidate Ilya Yashin was released after being detained in the early hours of Saturday morning following a raid on his home.

“The authorities have lost all sense of reason. They are behaving in a way that is almost sadistic,” Yashin said on Twitter, announcing another Moscow protest for August 3.

Would-be candidate Lyubov Sobol, who this week launched a hunger strike, was arrested at the demonstration before also being later released and fined 30,000 rubles (USD 475).

Elena Rastovka, a 68-year-old pensioner at the demonstration, told AFP: “I’ve been afraid all my life, but enough is enough. If we stay at home, nothing will change.”

Some said it was the authorities’ heavy-handed response that had turned a local issue into a major protest movement.

“Who would have thought it would become important to take part in such a bizarre and boring affair as the Moscow parliament election?” asked Viktoria Popova, a 30-year-old illustrator, ahead of the rally.

...
Tags: russia, moscow, elections, arrest
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow


Latest From World

Dengue fever is transmitted by mosquitoes found in many areas in the world, including in the African countries. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Dengue fever kills 13 in Tanzania

Leo Varadkar

No-deal Brexit not ideal, says Irish PM Leo Varadkar

Amarjit Singh

Sikh temple priest in California ‘assaulted’

When people protested against the construction of these hydropower projects, they were told that the region would get a surplus power supply and water once the project is complete. (Photo: ANI)

PoK people deprived of basic needs as Islamabad turns a blind eye to them



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rs 25,000 fine imposed on hotel for 'over-charging' actor Rahul Bose for two bananas

Actor Rahul Bose (Photo: Instagram)
 

Nation remembers 'missile man', former Prez Kalam on 4th death anniversary

Family of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam pay tribute at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam memorial in Rameswaram on his fourth death anniversary. (Photo: ANI)
 

Viral video: Man’s bungee jumping rope snaps mid-air, caught on camera

In the video, a group of people are seen looking as a crane hoists the man above ground. Moments later, the jump begins.Within few seconds, the rope snaps and man was seen plummeting down on the safely cushion placed below. (Screengrab)
 

Women must get funds, reservation in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday proposed during 1st Democracy Awards ceremony that women should be given seat reservation in the Parliament. (Photo: File)
 

Farmers shocked as suspected meteorite crashes in rice field in Bihar

Onlookers said the light brown-coloured object sent them fleeing from the field when it fell at their village on Wednesday afternoon, sending up smoke. (Representational Image)
 

Sad News: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog killed in accident

Joe Jonas with his dogs. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

No-deal Brexit not ideal, says Irish PM Leo Varadkar

Leo Varadkar

Nirav Modi remanded to custody in UK prison until August 22

Modi, 48, has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest in March in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion PNB fraud and money laundering case. (Photo: File)

Boris Johnson unveils new-look cabinet

Boris Johnson, unveils his top team with the announcement of some key posts on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's son-in-law in Boris Johnson's cabinet

Johnson, who has in the past described himself as a

Priti Patel appointed Britain's first Indian-origin Home Secretary

A long-standing Eurosceptic, Priti Patel had steered the Vote Leave campaign in the lead up to the June 2016 referendum in favour of Britain's exit from the European Union (EU). (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham