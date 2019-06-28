Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
World Europe 28 Jun 2019 Accused of cheating ...
World, Europe

Accused of cheating in UK visa test, Indian students take plea to Sajid Javid

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2019, 9:34 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2019, 9:34 am IST
The students are all connected with a scandal over allegations of cheating in the Test of English for International Communication.
In a letter handed over to UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid in London, the students maintained that they were unfairly accused of cheating and have been campaigning for the chance to prove their innocence. (Photo: File)
 In a letter handed over to UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid in London, the students maintained that they were unfairly accused of cheating and have been campaigning for the chance to prove their innocence. (Photo: File)

London: Hundreds of overseas students, many of them from India, caught up in a visa row involving compulsory English tests, on Thursday appealed to UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid to address the matter, claiming that they were unfairly accused of cheating in the tests.

The students are all connected with a scandal over allegations of cheating in the Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC), a compulsory requirement in some student visa cases dating back over five years.

 

In a letter handed over to UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid in London, the students maintained that they were unfairly accused of cheating and have been campaigning for the chance to prove their innocence.

"We are some of the tens of thousands of international students unjustly robbed of our visas and our rights by the Home Office in 2014 after we were accused of cheating on an English test. We are innocent but the government gave us no real way to defend ourselves, so we've been fighting for five years just to clear our names," reads the letter delivered by hand to the senior British-Pakistani minister.

"The Department you lead ruined our lives and stole our futures. It branded us as frauds, forcing us to bear a lifelong mark of shame, while never presenting any evidence at all against most of us," it adds.

Last month, the National Audit Office (NAO), the UK's spending watchdog, had concluded in a review that some of the affected students, a majority of them from South Asian countries of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, were wrongly accused and in some cases, unfairly removed from the UK.

It said the Home Office had not taken enough care to ensure innocent applicants were not caught up in a crackdown launched following evidence of fraud in the system.

Sajid Javid has previously said that he is reviewing the evidence related to the scandal and is expected to announce measures to address the issue in the House of Commons.

"We urge the Home Secretary: Listen to the students, make the right decision, and do not delay your announcement any longer," said Nazek Ramadan, Director of Migrant Voice, a charity that is campaigning for justice alongside the students.

"These students live every day in growing despair. Stripped of their rights, many are destitute and suffering severe mental health problems. Many have contemplated or attempted suicide. The way the Home Office has treated tens of thousands of students on this issue makes a mockery of the British justice system - but the Home Secretary does have the power to put it right," she said.

In February 2014, BBC's 'Panorama' investigation uncovered evidence of organised cheating in two English language test centres run on behalf of the Educational Testing Service (ETS).

This included providing English-speakers to take speaking tests instead of the real candidates and staff reading out multiple choice answers for other tests. The UK Home Office responded vigorously, investigating colleges, test centres and students and cancelled many visas.

At the end of March 2019, Home Office data indicates 11,000 people who had taken TOEIC tests had left the country after the discovery of extensive cheating.

Approximately 7,200 left voluntarily after April 2014, around 2,500 people were forcibly removed and almost 400 were refused re-entry to the UK. The NAO said in its review that these numbers may be an underestimate and the exact figure of those wrongly caught up in the row remains unclear.

Meg Hillier, the Chair of the House of Commons Committee of Public Accounts, said: "Worryingly, the Home Office made no effort to identify innocent people, and may have removed some from the UK who were not guilty of cheating.

"The Home Office must take urgent steps to check whether its response to cheating has been fair and proportionate for all those involved."

The UK Home Office has maintained that almost all those involved in the cheating were linked to private colleges which the department already had "significant concerns" about. It has confirmed that Javid is looking into the issue but has not laid out any time frame for a resolution to the dispute.

...
Tags: sajid javid, house of commons, uk home secretary, visas
Location: United Kingdom, England


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The Prime Minister said that he wants to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence ties with Trump. (Photo: AP)

G-20 Summit: PM Modi, Donald Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence

Trump is scheduled to hold nine bilateral meetings, with nations such as Japan, China and Russia, at the June 28-29 G-20 summit. (Photo: ANI)

G-20 Summit: Trump meets Abe amid controversy over Japan-US security alliance

The Prime Minister is in Osaka for the G-20 Summit. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

G-20 Summit: ‘Terrorism biggest threat to humanity,’ says PM Modi

The Prime Minister initiated the meeting with the US President with expressing his gratitude over the latter's congratulatory remarks on securing a landslide victory in the recently held general elections in India. (Photo: ANI)

G-20 Summit: Iran, 5G, defence among top agendas for Modi-Trump meet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Enroute to G20, 39 kgs of cocaine found with Brazilian Prez Jair Bolsonaro's officer

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: AP)
 

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 receives standing ovation from Bollywood at screening

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.
 

History behind the iconic Pride flag

The flag was used since 1978, but only in 1994 did it become a symbol for LGBTQ pride. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Maharashtra: Get 50 paisa on returning used plastic milk packets

The government has come forward with the idea of recycling of milk packets in the wake of plastic ban in the state. (Representational Image)
 

Watch: US woman pulled over for driving toy truck, charged with public intoxication

Police spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: BJP MLA threatens official for not inviting her to an event

BJP MLA from Vidisha, Leena Jain allegedly threatened an official in Gyaraspur for not inviting her to an event. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Enroute to G20, 39 kgs of cocaine found with Brazilian Prez Jair Bolsonaro's officer

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: AP)

Britain adopts 2050 net zero emissions target

‘Today we're leading the world yet again in becoming the first major economy to pass new laws to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050 while remaining committed to growing the economy,’ Chris Skidmore said. (Photo: Twitter | @CSkidmoreUK)

Angela Merkel suffers new trembling spell on eve of G20

Her spokesman Steffen Seibert explained at the time the leader did not feel well for a moment, then ate and drank something and continued the interview. (Photo: File)

Bosnian arrested over 2015 Paris attacks: German police

The synchronised shooting and suicide attacks by Islamic State gunmen in Paris on the Bataclan concert hall, national stadium and several cafes killed a total of 130 people. (Representational Image)

Europe heatwave puts Spain wildfire out of control

Photo: For representational purpose
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham