World Europe 28 Mar 2020 Coronavirus tempest ...
World, Europe

Coronavirus tempest has put everybody on the same boat: Pope Francis

AFP
Published Mar 28, 2020, 1:34 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2020, 1:34 am IST
It has taken over our lives, filling everything with a deafening silence and a distressing void, that stops everything as it passes by
Pope Francis prepares to give the Urbi et orbi Blessing after presiding over a moment of prayer on the sagrato of St Peter’s Basilica, the platform at the top of the steps immediately in front of the façade of the Church. AFP photo
 Pope Francis prepares to give the Urbi et orbi Blessing after presiding over a moment of prayer on the sagrato of St Peter’s Basilica, the platform at the top of the steps immediately in front of the façade of the Church. AFP photo

Vatican City: Pope Francis stood alone in vast Saint Peter's Square Friday to bless Catholics around the world suffering under the coronavirus pandemic, urging people to ease their fears through faith.

"Thick darkness has gathered over our squares, our streets and our cities; it has taken over our lives, filling everything with a deafening silence and a distressing void, that stops everything as it passes by," he said.

 

In a historic first, the Argentine performed the rarely recited "Urbi et Orbi" blessing from the steps of the basilica to an empty square, addressing those in lockdown across the globe via television, radio and social media.

"We find ourselves afraid and lost," he said in a homily ahead of the blessing, as he stood under a canopy protecting him from a downpour.

He described the coronavirus "tempest" which he said had put everybody "in the same boat".

The hour had come to "reawaken and put into practice that solidarity and hope capable of giving strength, support and meaning to these hours when everything seems to be floundering", he said.

The blessing — which translates as "To the City (Rome) and the World" — is usually given on just three occasions: when a pope is elected, and each year at Christmas and Easter.

The pontiff traditionally speaks out against armed conflicts around the globe before delivering the Urbi et Orbi blessing.

But on Friday, the COVID-19 pandemic which has already killed more than 23,000 people was in his sights -- and humanity's errors and lack of faith leading up to the crisis.

"We have gone ahead at breakneck speed, feeling powerful and able to do anything. Greedy for profit, we let ourselves get caught up in things, and lured away by haste," said Francis in his homily.

"We were not shaken awake by wars or injustice across the world, nor did we listen to the cry of the poor or of our ailing planet. We carried on regardless, thinking we would stay healthy in a world that was sick."

Today was not "the time of your judgement," the Pope clarified, but rather a time for people to focus on the important, "a time to separate what is necessary from what is not."

The pontiff saluted "ordinary people - often forgotten people" who are showing courage and selflessness in the current crisis, citing doctors and nurses, supermarket employers, police forces, volunteers, priests and nuns.

And at the end of the service, Francis granted Catholics the chance to have a rare remission for the punishment of sins.

Earlier this month, when the Italian capital was already in lockdown, Francis made a solitary pilgrimage to two of the city's churches.

At one, he borrowed a crucifix believed to have saved Rome from plague in the 16th century. On Friday, that crucifix was placed in front of Saint Peter's.

"During the plague in the Middle Ages, the Church was the only visible presence in public, through the processions of priests who were supposed to produce miracles," Vatican expert Marco Politi told AFP.

"The Pope wants to recapture a part of that scene and of the collective imagination," he said.

The head of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics is a high-risk subject for the virus himself. Since coming down with a cold late last month, the 83-year-old has remained largely secluded within the Vatican.

Italian media reported that the pope had tested negative for coronavirus after a prelate who lived at his residence -- a guest house in the Vatican -- was hospitalised on Wednesday with the virus.

"The anti-contagion cordon has been tight around the pope for weeks," La Stampa daily wrote.

The Vatican has only officially reported four positive cases of the coronavirus within the tiny city state, without confirming the alleged case in the guest house.

...
Tags: coronavirus in italy, covid19, pope francis, pope francis on coronavirus


Latest From World

Frontline healthworkers dealing with covid19 patients hug each other after they were cheered for by the onlookers in Valencia. AFP photo

Spain, Italy record highest coronavirus deaths

A temporary hospital is set up at the Jacob K. Javits Center on March 27, 2020 in New York. - The New York National Guard, the US Army Corps of Engineers, and Javits employees are constructing a 1,000-bed facility at the center, as the state tries to contain the rising coronavirus cases. AFP photo

US records 345 coronavirus deaths and 18,000 new cases in 24 hours

US president Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at the White House on March 26, 2020, in Washington, DC. (AFP)

After the 'Chinese virus' jibe, Trump has a 'good conversation' with Xi

US president Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at the White House on March 26, 2020, in Washington, DC. (AFP)

After the 'Chinese virus' jibe, Trump has a 'good conversation' with Xi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Covid19: Death toll rises to 24,000, more than half a million infected worldwide

A health worker transfers a patient in a wheelchair at the Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes, Spain. AFP Photo

British prime minister Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid19

File photo of Boris Johnson

Covid19 death toll nears 5,000 in Spain

Healthcare workers dealing with the new coronavirus crisis in Spain, hug each other as they are cheered on by people outside La Fe hospital in Valencia. AFP Photo

16-year-old among coronavirus victims as France records highest daily toll

A victim of the COVID-19 coronavirus is evacuated by stretcher from the Mulhouse Civil Hospital in eastern France on March 23, 2020. The Grand Est region has become the epicentre of the outbreak in France. (AP)

Spain has second highest covid-19 toll after Italy with 4000 deaths

A member of the Military Emergencies Unit (UME) carries out a general disinfection outside the Alvaro Cunqueiro hospital in Vigo, Spain (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham