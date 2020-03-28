World Europe 28 Mar 2020 86 UN staffers acros ...
World, Europe

86 UN staffers across the world test positive for Covid19

AP
Published Mar 28, 2020, 12:58 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2020, 12:59 pm IST
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said most of the infected staff members are in Europe, but there are also staffers in Africa
AFP Photo
 AFP Photo

United Nations: The United Nations says 86 staff members around the world have reported cases of COVID-19.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said most of the infected staff members are in Europe, but there are also staffers in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the United States that have the coronavirus.

 

To try to reduce transmission, he said the vast majority of U.N. staffers are working from home.

At UN headquarters in New York, where a normal day would see staffers' passes swiped 11,000 times, the number of swipes Friday morning stood at 140, Dujarric said.

In Geneva, he said, the number of staff at the UN office has dropped from around 4,000 people on a regular day to just about 70 on Thursday.

In Vienna, more than 97 per cent of UN staff are now working remotely, he said. In Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 99 per cent of staff are working from home.

...
Tags: united nations covid-19, coronavirus outbreak


Latest From World

AP Photo

IMF to consider Pak's request for financial aid to tackle Covid19 outbreak

AFP Photo

Australia's Queensland goes ahead with local polls amid Covid19 outbreak

A member of Syrian Defece also known as

Anxiety looms large for low-income countries as pandemic threat grows

Passengers arrive at the railway station in Wuhan on March 28, 2020, after travel restrictions into the city were eased following two months of lockdown due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The Chinese city of 11 million people that was Ground Zero for what became the global coronavirus pandemic partly reopened on March 28 after more than two months of almost total isolation. (AFP)

Meanwhile in Wuhan, the people are coming back



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Spain, Italy record highest coronavirus deaths

Frontline healthworkers dealing with covid19 patients hug each other after they were cheered for by the onlookers in Valencia. AFP photo

Coronavirus tempest has put everybody on the same boat: Pope Francis

Pope Francis prepares to give the Urbi et orbi Blessing after presiding over a moment of prayer on the sagrato of St Peter’s Basilica, the platform at the top of the steps immediately in front of the façade of the Church. AFP photo

Covid19: Death toll rises to 24,000, more than half a million infected worldwide

A health worker transfers a patient in a wheelchair at the Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes, Spain. AFP Photo

British prime minister Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid19

File photo of Boris Johnson

Covid19 death toll nears 5,000 in Spain

Healthcare workers dealing with the new coronavirus crisis in Spain, hug each other as they are cheered on by people outside La Fe hospital in Valencia. AFP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham