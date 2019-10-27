World Europe 27 Oct 2019 Separatists clash wi ...
World, Europe

Separatists clash with police in Barcelona after huge rally

PTI
Published Oct 27, 2019, 1:16 pm IST
Updated Oct 27, 2019, 1:16 pm IST
Hundreds of mostly masked youths surrounded the Police headquarters in Barcelona and threw colourful plastic balls at the officers on guard.
Photo: Representational image
 Photo: Representational image

Madrid: Police and violent protesters in Spain's restive Catalonia region clashed on Saturday after a massive rally in Barcelona against the imprisonment of nine separatist leaders for their roles in an illegal 2017 secession bid.

The flare-up in violence came after a week of tense calm without major incidents following six days when Catalonia was rocked by riots each night after the October 14 Supreme Court verdict that found 12 Catalan leaders guilty of sedition and other crimes.

 

That outbreak led to 500 people, nearly half of them police, being injured and around 200 arrests.

Hundreds of mostly masked youths surrounded the National Police headquarters in downtown Barcelona and threw colourful plastic balls at the officers on guard.

When they switched to raining down rocks and bottles, national police with backup from Catalonia's regional police force charged with batons swinging and fired foam bullets.

After a chaotic moment, they managed to extend a perimeter while protesters set fire to trash cans in the middle of the streets.

Regional emergency services said 15 people were being treated for injuries as a result of the clashes, including an AP photographer who was hit in the face with a police baton.

Catalonia's regional police said one of its officers was serious hurt. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher by medics and taken away in an ambulance.

Unlike the worst of the last week's riots that lasted hours, order was restored relatively quickly.

Earlier on Saturday Barcelona's police said 3,50,000 people rallied peacefully in the regional capital, many waving pro-independence flags for Catalonia.

The rally was organized by the main pro-secession grassroots groups who want to create a new state in the northeastern corner of Spain.

There were no repeated incidents in the rally that drew families from across the wealthy region.

"We cannot accept that (the prisoners) have been condemned to terms of nine to 13 years for defending the self-determination of Catalans," the president of the pro-secession grassroots group ANC, Elisenda Paluzie, said at the peaceful protest.

Nine Catalan officials were given sentences of nine to 13 years for sedition by the Supreme Court. Four of those were also convicted of misuse of public funds. The other three were fined for disobedience.

They were all acquitted of the more serious crime of rebellion, which carries sentences of up to 25 years. Spain's most right-wing politicians called the verdict soft.

Spain's government has told Catalonia's separatists that the national Parliament would need to amend the Constitution, which considers the nation indivisible, to make secession by a region legal.

The largest pro-Spanish union grassroots group Catalan Civil Society has called for a rally in Barcelona on Sunday.

The Catalan crisis is set to be a key issue in Spain's November 10 national election, where Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will try to stay in power.

Also on Saturday, Spain's far-right party Vox drew several thousand people to a political rally in central Madrid. Vox is trying to profile itself as the best option to stop the rupture of Spain.

...
Tags: spain, protest
Location: Spain, Madrid, Madrid


Latest From World

The war monitor said the airborne operation in Barisha, a small village in northwestern Syria near the border with Turkey, targeted senior IS members. (Representational Image)

US helicopters dropped forces in suspected Syria Baghdadi kill op: War Monitor

Australia's most notorious serial killer Ivan Milat, whose murder of seven young backpackers in the 1990s terrified the country, has died in hospital, officials said Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Australian backpacker killer Ivan Milat, sentenced for life, dies in jail

US President Donald Trump had directed his former Defence Secretary James Mattis to

Trump asked aide to ‘screw Amazon out’ of defence contract: report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously criticised the case against Butina, as well as her sentence, calling it

'Was pressured to plead guilty,' says Maria Butina upon return to Russia



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

'Was pressured to plead guilty,' says Maria Butina upon return to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously criticised the case against Butina, as well as her sentence, calling it

Without help from US, UN climate fund struggles to meet goal

US President Donald Trump's decision to withhold USD 2 billion of the USD 3 billion pledged by his predecessor, Barack Obama, has contributed to a shortfall other countries haven't managed to fill. (Photo: File)

Portuguese doctor suspended for negligence after woman gives birth to faceless baby

Portugal has suspended an obstetrician suspected of negligence after a baby was born without a face, in a case that has shocked the country. (Representational Image)

2 Ukrainian MP's to take lie detector test over corruption claims

Zelensky on Wednesday called for the ten or so MPs involved in examining the bill to be tested on a lie detector. (Photo: File)

Indian-origin dentist banned for a year after patient bled to death in UK

An Indian-origin dentist has been banned from practising dentistry for a year after one of his patients bled to death, hours after he had extracted her teeth in a procedure over two years ago. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham