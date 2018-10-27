search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

Pakistan poses 3 times more terror risk to humanity than Syria: report

ANI
Published Oct 27, 2018, 9:12 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2018, 9:15 am IST
According to the report, Pakistan remains a breeding ground and supporter of global terrorism.
Pakistan hosts or aids majority of dangerous terrorists groups, the report said. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Pakistan hosts or aids majority of dangerous terrorists groups, the report said. (Photo: File | PTI)

London: Pakistan remains a breeding ground and supporter of global terrorism and is responsible for three times the terror risk to humanity that Syria poses, says a study.

The report titled "Humanity at Risk - Global Terror Threat Indicant (GTTI)" was published by Oxford University and Strategic Foresight Group (SFG).

 

According to the GTTI, while the Afghan Taliban and the Lashkar-e-Taibba (LeT) pose the maximum threat to international security, Pakistan is placed on top of the list of countries with the highest number of terrorist bases and safe havens.

"If we look at the most dangerous terrorist groups, based on hard facts and statistics, we find that Pakistan hosts or aids majority of them. Also, there are a significant number of groups based in Afghanistan, which operate with the support of Pakistan," the report says.

The over 80-page report, which has been prepared to discuss the challenges in the next decade, presents an analytical framework and tool to enable policy makers to look into the future.

"The rise of competitive extremism of all shades, misuse of weapons of mass destruction and economic disruptions can undermine human progress or even survival in the period from now until 2030. They are all interlinked with terrorism," the report said.

The Strategic Foresight Group analysed almost 200 groups actively involved in committing acts of terror in the first half decade of the 21st century. During that period, the groups motivated by their own interpretation of ideology accounted for only a fourth of almost 200 terror groups around the world.

Among these, ISIS has attracted much of media space in the last five years. But with swift rise and fall of ISIS, the Al-Qaida remains the most resilient network. Until 2011, it was led by Osama bin Laden but now his son, Hamza bin Osama bin Laden has emerged, as what sections of the media describe, as the "new crown prince of terror".

The most significant factor influencing the future of terror groups would be the support they get from states, intelligence agencies and criminal networks.

"The birth of Al-Qaida was in Pakistan and then Pakistan influenced Afghanistan. Osama Bin Laden had a safe haven in a huge compound near the Pakistani military establishment in Abbottabad. The compound was much larger than the surrounding houses of retired Pakistani military officers. The occupants of the compound often bought expensive goods from a neighbourhood shop that most people in the vicinity could not afford. The presence of an important family in the compound was nothing but conspicuous," the report said.

The report has also given comprehensive details about global terror outfits operating from Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Yemen and other countries who have linkages with each other.

...
Tags: pakistan, terrorism, pakistan terror
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Millions with high blood sugar face tuberculosis risk

Study found that blood samples from those who did not have diabetes still contained molecules associated with people suffering from TB/diabetes.
 

Microsoft overtakes Amazon as second most valuable US company

Amazon was worth $805 billion on Friday, after falling below Microsoft’s in extended trade on Thursday. The drop was equivalent to the combined values of Target Corp and Corning Inc .
 

This is why Meghan always walks slightly behind her husband Prince Harry

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wear a ta'ovala, a traditional Tongan dress wrapped around the waist, at the Fa'onelua Convention Centre in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Doctor invents make-up to protect people from acid attacks

Doctor invents make-up to protect people from acid attacks. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp rolls out a fun feature for Android and iOS

The new feature is already available for iPhone users on stable 2.18.100 version, however, Android is yet to receive the new update.
 

Meghan Markle's wedding dress goes on display at Windsor Castle

Britain's Prince Harry, right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Australian Geographic Society Gala Awards event in Sydney, Australia, Friday Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

French father jailed for feeding children only cakes and Coca Cola

The father, who was described as violent towards his wife and children, was jailed for three months on Wednesday in Limoges, central France. (Representational Image)

Body parts of murdered journalist found in Saudi official's home: report

Jamal Khashoggi – a fierce critic of Saudi’s human rights violations and of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s policies – disappeared after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to complete the required paperwork for his marriage.  (Photo: AP | File)

2 men jailed for fatal stabbing of Indian-origin man in UK

Yussuf was convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter and sentenced to 14 years imprisonment and an additional three years on license, or release under strict conditions. (Representational Image | File)

Over 20 injured as out-of-control escalator comes speeding down in Rome

A video of the drama shows the descending escalator at Repubblica station suddenly and dramatically pick up speed with dozens of people on it, many screaming as they piled on top of one another at the foot of the moving stairway. (Photo: Screengrab | Twitter @Paulie G)

Islam scholar Tariq Ramadan claims sex was consensual in French rape case

Ramadan, accused of raping the women in 2009 and 2012, has been in custody since February 2. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham