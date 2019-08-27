'Substantial order' for e-rickshaws to be placed soon by Senegal: Vijay Gokhale

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Monday said that Senegal may soon place a 'substantial order' for e-rickshaws. (Photo: File)

Biarritz: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Monday said that Senegal may soon place a "substantial order" for e-rickshaws. India had previously given 250 of the solar-powered vehicles to the West African nation.

This statement comes after the Senegalese President Macky Sall held a brief meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday morning.

"We have given 250 e-rickshaws or solar-powered rickshaws to Senegal. The President mentioned this in particular and in fact, told the Prime Minister that subsequent to the trials and tests, a very substantial order would soon be placed for these e-rickshaws. The PM assured him support in this as well as in other initiatives and there was also a brief discussion on the international solar alliance," Gokhale said.

"Senegal is a country which is important to us, we have had substantial bilateral relations with them. During the bilateral meeting, we discussed how we would develop further cooperation with the West African states including in renewable energy," he added during a media briefing here.

"The President of Senegal has told PM Modi that on all multilateral issues and on all international forums, Senegal stands shoulder-to-shoulder with India," the Foreign Secretary further said.