World Europe 27 Aug 2019 Jaishankar to meet R ...
World, Europe

Jaishankar to meet Russian counterpart in Moscow tomorrow

ANI
Published Aug 27, 2019, 9:16 pm IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 9:18 pm IST
Modi will be the chief guest at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok which will be held from September 4 to 6.
This is Jaishankar's first visit to the Russian capital after assuming office in May, during which he will also co-chair the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission - Technical and Economic Cooperation. (Photo: ANI)
 This is Jaishankar's first visit to the Russian capital after assuming office in May, during which he will also co-chair the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission - Technical and Economic Cooperation. (Photo: ANI)

Moscow: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently on a two-day visit to Moscow, is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday to further advance bilateral cooperation and prepare grounds for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the country.

Modi will be the chief guest at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok which will be held from September 4 to 6.

 

"The meeting between #Russian Foreign Minister Sergei #Lavrov and Minister of External Affairs of #India @DrSJaishankar will be held on August 28, in Moscow," Russian Mission in India said on Twitter.

The two leaders will discuss a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including trade, investment, military, science and technology cooperation, the use of national currencies for mutual payments and prospective projects in space exploration and energy.

"They will also discuss Russia's upcoming BRICS presidency as well as a range of regional matters, including efforts to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear programme, developments in the Persian Gulf, and the situation in Afghanistan," a statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson read.

This is Jaishankar's first visit to the Russian capital after assuming office in May, during which he will also co-chair the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission - Technical and Economic Cooperation.

...
Tags: jaishankar, narendra modi, eastern economic forum, sergey lavrov


Latest From World

‘India is a young nation with a median age of 27.6 years. We will have the largest working population during 2022-2034. We have adapted global standards of skilling to strengthen the young workforce with competent skills,’ Mahendra Nath Pandey said. (Photo: ANI)

World can leverage from India's demographic dividend: Mahendra Nath Pandey

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

Pak PM Imran Khan considering complete closure of airspace to India

Bhutto also criticised Khan government's ineffective policies for the current state of affairs. (Photo: @BBhuttoZardari)

Watch: 'Now Pakistan can barely save PoK,' says Bilawal Bhutto

Yang is the latest in a string of foreign nationals to be arrested in China and charged with espionage or attempting to steal state secrets. (Photo: File)

Beijing confirms arrest of Australian for spying



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Caught on Camera: Burglar's vehicle stolen while he was robbing store across street

A man from Washington faced instant Karma when someone his truck while he was robbing a store across the street, said police. (Photo: Facebbok/ videoscreengrab)
 

Tejas Express fares to be 50 pc less than flights on same routes

The railways has provision for providing tickets at concessional rates to 53 categories, including senior citizens, differently-abled, patients and award winners.
 

Thai palace releases rare images of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s royal consort

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn with royal noble consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani, also known as Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. (Photo: AFP)
 

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

Kiran left for Jammu with the idols on Monday and is expected to reach by Wednesday.
 

Photo of Melania Trump, Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, here are netizen's reactions

Melania Trump's husband, US President Donald Trump, stands by her with downcast eyes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

KFC to test meatless chicken at Georgia restaurant

KFC’s foray into plant-based meat follows Burger King’s debut earlier this year of the Impossible Whopper, a meatless version of its signature beef hamburger developed with Impossible Foods. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Photo of Melania Trump, Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, here are netizen's reactions

Melania Trump's husband, US President Donald Trump, stands by her with downcast eyes. (Photo: Twitter)

G7 leaders fail to reach consensus on Russia's reinstatement into format

US President Donald Trump supports Russia's readmission into the group, and put forth a proposal for the same during this year's G7 summit held in the French city of Biarritz. (Photo: ANI)

Donald Trump on US-China trade: ‘Sorry, it’s the way I negotiate’

Trump said layers of US tariffs have hurt China so badly that it will have no choice but to make a trade deal with the United States. (Photo: File)

Body of Iraqi migrant who tried to swim from France to UK found off Belgium coast

The 48-year-old was discovered on Friday near the seaside resort of Zeebrugge, wearing a makeshift life jacket made of empty plastic bottles and carrying a small bag with his identity papers, the prosecutor’s office in Bruges said. (Representational Image)

'Substantial order' for e-rickshaws to be placed soon by Senegal: Vijay Gokhale

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Monday said that Senegal may soon place a 'substantial order' for e-rickshaws. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham