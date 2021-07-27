World Europe 27 Jul 2021 Brazil scraps Covaxi ...
World, Europe

Brazil scraps Covaxin's EUA application after Bharat Biotech terminates pact

PTI
Published Jul 27, 2021, 10:17 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2021, 10:28 am IST
Termination of the MoU came after the deal with the Brazilian Government for supply of 20 million doses of Covaxin landed in controversy
Bharat Biotech on July 23 said it terminated the MoU it entered with Precisa Medicamentos and Envixia Pharmaceuticals LL.C for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for Brazilian market. (Representational image: AFP)
 Bharat Biotech on July 23 said it terminated the MoU it entered with Precisa Medicamentos and Envixia Pharmaceuticals LL.C for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for Brazilian market. (Representational image: AFP)

Hyderabad: After suspending the proposed clinical trials of Bharat Bioetchs COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Brazil has now scrapped the Emergency Use Authorisation request made by the Indian company for the jab.

The Brazilian health regulator's decision comes after the vaccine maker informed the South American country about the termination of its pact with its partners in that country.

 

According to a statement issued by the National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil, Anvisa, its Collegiate Board on Saturday unanimously decided "to close the process that dealt with the temporary authorization of emergency use, on an experimental basis, of the Covaxin vaccine".

Earlier Anvisahad suspended the clinical studies of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in Brazil following the termination of the company's agreement with its partners there.

"The decision was taken after Anvisa was informed by the Indian company Bharat Biotech International Limited that the company Necessidade no longer has authorization to represent Bharat Biotech,manufacturer of the Covaxin vaccine, in Brazil," Anvisa said.

 

Anvisa's decision refers to the request for emergency use of Covaxin that had been filed by the Brazilian company Necessidade with Anvisa.

Bharat Biotech on July 23 said it terminated the MoU it entered with Precisa Medicamentos and Envixia Pharmaceuticals LL.C for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for Brazilian market.

The termination of the MoU came after the deal with the Brazilian Government for supply of 20 million doses of the Covaxin landed in controversy and attracted investigation by authorities in that country.

Following the graft allegations and subsequent inquiry by the authorities, the Brazilian government had earlier suspended Covaxin's order temporarily.

 

Bharat Biotech will continue to work diligently with Anvisa, to complete the regulatory approval process for Covaxin, Bharat Biotech had said while announcing the termination of its pact with its Brazilian partners.

...
Tags: bharat bio-tech, covaxin, covid vaccine, brazilian government, emergency use authorisation


Latest From World

North Korea cut the hotlines in June 2020 as cross-border ties soured after a failed second summit in February 2019 between Kim and former U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP file photo)

South, North Korea have restored hotlines as leaders seek to rebuild ties

Mallya fled to the UK and has been fighting on multiple fronts to avoid extradition to India. (ANI)

UK High Court declares Vijay Mallya bankrupt for Indian banks to realise debt

Sherman started her meetings with Xie, who is in-charge of the US-China relations, and held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a resort hotel in Tianjin. (AFP Photo)

China goes on offensive against US at bilateral talks; hands over list of demands

PTI got a simple majority to form the government without support of any other party. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pak PM's party wins most seats in PoK legislative elections marred by violence



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK High Court declares Vijay Mallya bankrupt for Indian banks to realise debt

Mallya fled to the UK and has been fighting on multiple fronts to avoid extradition to India. (ANI)

Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes

Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Two days before the Ahr river went over the banks after strong rain falls causing severals deaths and hundreds of people missing. (AP)

Kremlin critic Navalny detained after landing in Moscow

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is surrounded by journalists inside the plane prior to his flight to Moscow in the Airport Berlin Brandenburg (BER) in Schoenefeld, near Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP /Mstyslav Chernov)

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to combat hunger

The WFP was honoured for

UN: Millions driven from homes in 2020 despite COVID-19 crisis

UNHCR said now 1 per cent of all humanity is displaced, and there are twice as many forcibly displaced people than a decade ago. (Photo: AFP | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->