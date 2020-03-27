World Europe 27 Mar 2020 Covid19: Death toll ...
Covid19: Death toll rises to 24,000, more than half a million infected worldwide

AFP
Published Mar 27, 2020, 6:51 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2020, 7:06 pm IST
More than 539,360 declared cases have been registered in 183 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China
 A health worker transfers a patient in a wheelchair at the Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes, Spain. AFP Photo

Paris: The number of deaths around the world from the novel coronavirus stood at 24,663, according to a tally compiled by AFP.

More than 539,360 declared cases have been registered in 183 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 112,200 are now considered recovered.

 

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), likely reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are now only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death in February, has to date declared 8,165 fatalities, with 80,539 infections and 9,362 people recovered.

Like Italy, Spain also has more fatalities than China with 4,858, as well as having 64,059 infections.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,292 deaths and 81,340 cases, with 74,588 recoveries. The country declared 55 new cases and five new fatalities since Thursday.

The other worst-hit countries are Iran with 2,378 fatalities and 32,332 cases, and France with 1,696 deaths and 29,155 cases.

The United States has the highest number of infected people with 85,991 diagnosed cases and 1,296 deaths. Cases there have more than doubled in four days, from 41,511 on Monday, making it the country with the fastest progression rate.

...
