search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

UK's Prince Philip apologises to woman injured in car crash: Report

PTI
Published Jan 27, 2019, 2:57 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2019, 2:57 pm IST
Britain's Prince Philip has apologised to a woman who broke her wrist after being involved in a car crash.
Last week, Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, miraculously escaped unhurt in the accident (File Photo)
 Last week, Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, miraculously escaped unhurt in the accident (File Photo)

London: Britain's Prince Philip has apologised to a woman who broke her wrist after being involved in a car crash with his Land Rover, saying that he is "deeply sorry" for the terrifying accident.

Last week, Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, miraculously escaped unhurt in the accident when the Land Rover he was driving flipped onto its side after a collision with another car carrying two women and a baby.

 

The 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was unharmed but the two women in the Kia hatchback were injured in the accident near the Queen's Sandringham estate on Thursday. The nine-month-old baby who was in the back seat of car was uninjured. The Duke said in a letter to Emma Fairweather, who broke her wrist in the accident, that he was "very sorry" for his part in the accident, and wished "a speedy recovery from a very distressing experience, the Sunday Mirror reported.

"I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident... I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences," said the letter published by the paper. "I was somewhat shaken after the accident," he continued, "but I was greatly relieved that none of you were seriously injured. As a crowd was beginning to gather, I was advised to return to Sandringham House by a local police officer. I have since learned that you suffered a broken arm. I am deeply sorry about this injury."

Last week Fairweather, a passenger in the Kia, told the newspaper that she felt "ignored and rejected" because she had not received an apology, but told the paper on Sunday that she was "chuffed" that he had finally responded. Fairweather, from King's Lynn, told the Sunday Mirror:

"I thought it was really nice that he signed off as 'Philip' and not the formal title. I was pleasantly surprised because of the personalised nature." The paper reported Buckingham Palace has confirmed the letter is genuine.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who took delivery of a replacement Land Rover after the crash, was later reportedly spoken to by police after being pictured driving without a seat belt two days after the crash. Philip, who formally retired from public life in 2017, has been seen behind the wheels on numerous occasions over the decade.

At present, there is no upper age limit for driving in the UK. However, a person's driving licence expires once he or she reaches the age of 70. If the licence expires and they fail to renew it, then they legally are not allowed to drive. But if they apply for a renewal they may continue.

...
Tags: prince phillip, queen elizabeth
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Latest From World

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 70th Republic Day. (File Photo)

Singapore President, PM congratulate Indians on Republic Day

Many of them had worked at the club for a dozen or more years. (File Photo)

12 immigrant workers at Trump golf course fired, lawyer says

A multi-billion dollar China-backed rail project in Malaysia has been scrapped, government officials said on Saturday. (File Photo)

Malaysia scraps multi-billion dollar China-backed project

Trump's remarks came on Friday as he defended his plan for a wall along the US-Mexico border. (File Photo)

Trump says he wants people to come to the US legally



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will Nokia have a surprise for us at MWC 2019?

A silhouette of a phone with a punch-hole camera in the display.
 

Apple AirPods 2 release date coming soon

AirPods 2 will come with support for Hey Siri.
 

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

Facebook said it is working on adding end-to-end encryption, which protects messages from being viewed by anyone except the participants in a conversation, to more of its messaging products, and considering ways to make it easier for users to connect across networks.
 

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

Article 33 of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation states that a personal data breach must be referred to the commissioner within 72 hours after becoming aware of it, and sets out the amount and type of information that must be supplied with the notification.
 

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

The new legislation will require operators to seek formal approval for the use of certain kinds of equipment considered to be particularly sensitive for spying or sabotage risks.
 

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

Asked about Demedyuk’s remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Russian state structures have never interfered, and are not interfering, in the internal affairs of other countries.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Putin and Erdogan to hold Syria talks

The two leaders are on opposite sides of the conflict.

British PM promises new EU talks in bid to salvage Brexit deal

MPs in the House of Commons last week roundly rejected the divorce terms May has struck with the bloc. (Photo:File)

Germany plans to sanction Iran airline: Report

German firms have come under especially intense pressure from American ambassador Richard Grenell. (Photo:File)

Queen Elizabeth II urges Britons to seek common ground

Queen Elizabeth II

After MPs shred EU divorce deal, British PM unveils Brexit 'Plan B' to Parl

Britain will leave the European Union on March 29 without a deal unless MPs can force a delay or get their act together in time and come up with an alternative plan that Brussels is also happy with. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham