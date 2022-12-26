  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
World Europe 26 Dec 2022 Ukraine to call for ...
World, Europe

Ukraine to call for Russia's removal from UN Security Council

AFP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 26, 2022, 11:32 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2022, 11:32 am IST
US President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, DC on December 21. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
 US President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, DC on December 21. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

KYIV: Ukraine is planning to call for Russia to be removed as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council on Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Tomorrow we will officially express our position. We have a very simple question: Does Russia have the right to remain a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to be in the United Nations at all?" he said, speaking late Sunday during a national television marathon.

"We have a convincing and reasoned answer -- no, it does not."

Kuleba said the question of Russia's veto-wielding permanent seat in the UN Security Council -- also held by the United States, Britain, France and China -- was already being discussed around diplomacy circles.

"These issues are not yet discussed at press conferences and in public statements by the leaders of states and governments, but at a lower level, people are already asking the question -- what Russia should become like in order not to pose a threat to peace and security," he said.

The powerful Security Council consists of 15 members tasked with tackling global crises by enacting sanctions, authorising military action, and approving changes to the UN charter.

But the permanent five -- who all carry veto power that can block any resolution -- reflect the power dynamics at the end of World War II.

Countries have long pleaded for reform of the Security Council, with some criticising the lack of representation when it comes to permanent seats for African and Latin American countries.

The body can also be rendered impotent by a single veto-wielding member -- as was shown in February when diplomats carried on reading pre-written statements just as Russia started bombarding Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden in September said he supported an expansion of the Security Council and for it to "become more inclusive" -- a rare call for action from Washington, given that it famously bypassed the Council to invade Iraq during George W. Bush's administration.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Western powers have pored through UN procedural rules to ensure Russia not block Security Council meetings.

They have turned to another UN body -- the 193-member General Assembly -- to seek condemnation of the Kremlin's actions.

...
Tags: russia ukraine war, un security council
Location: Ukraine, Kiova


Latest From World

A car sits blanketed in snow on a driveway, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Amherst, N.Y. Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States (AP Photo/Delia Thompson)

Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (AP file photo)

US ready to provide Pakistan with funds to enhance border security: Foreign Minister

Women pose for a photo as they visit the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (AP)

China stands ready to work with India: Chinese Foreign Minister



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTT for the week ending December 23

Lily Collins returns as Emily in ‘Emily in Paris’ as the third season drops this week on Netflix on December 21. (Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Russia likely committed 'crimes against humanity' by deporting Ukrainians: Amnesty

Amnesty International said civilians were moved from occupied Ukraine further into Russian-controlled areas or into Russia, with children separated from their families in violation of international humanitarian law. — Representational Image/AP

Iranian who inspired 'The Terminal' movie dies at Paris airport

Mehran Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport's Terminal 2F around midday, according an official with the Paris airport authority. (Photo: AFP)

UN General Assembly calls for Russian reparations to Ukraine

The resolution recognizes the need to establish an international mechanism for reparation for damage, loss or injury' arising from Russia's wrongful acts against Ukraine. (Photo: AFP)

Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe

Putin again charged that the U.S. was likely behind the explosions that ripped through both links of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the two links of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. (Photo: PTI)

British PM Rishi Sunak reverses decision on COP27, says will attend climate summit

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Photo: AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->