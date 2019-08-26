World Europe 26 Aug 2019 PM Modi highlights I ...
PM Modi highlights India's efforts for sustainable future at G7 summit

ANI
Published Aug 26, 2019, 6:32 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2019, 6:51 pm IST
The Prime Minister underlined India's contribution to addressing climate change, water stress, and ocean pollution.
India is not a member of G-7 grouping but Prime Minister Modi has been personally invited by French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo: ANI)
Biarritz: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a session on 'Biodiversity, Oceans, Climate' at G-7 summit here and highlighted India's efforts at eliminating the single-use of plastic, conserving water and harnessing solar energy.

Read | Modi firm that Kashmir bilateral issue between India, Pak; Trump agrees

 

The Prime Minister underlined India's contribution to addressing climate change, water stress, and ocean pollution. He also spoke about India's efforts at harnessing solar energy and protecting flora and fauna.

"At the @G7 Summit in Biarritz, I addressed the session on 'Biodiversity, Oceans, Climate.' Highlighted India's large scale efforts towards eliminating single-use plastic, conserving water, harnessing solar energy and, protecting flora and fauna for a sustainable future," Modi said in a tweet.

The session was attended by several world leaders.

India is not a member of G-7 grouping but Prime Minister Modi has been personally invited by French President Emmanuel Macron.

India and France have a shared commitment to effectively combat climate change and loss of biodiversity.

It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Modi and then French President Francois Hollande had jointly launched the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in November 2015 at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris.

...
