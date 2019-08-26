World Europe 26 Aug 2019 On sidelines of G-7 ...
World, Europe

On sidelines of G-7 Summit, Modi-Trump likely to discuss Kashmir issue

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Aug 26, 2019, 8:40 am IST
Updated Aug 26, 2019, 8:59 am IST
India is not a member country of the G-7, and the invitation to participate in the summit was extended by France.
Modi is expected to speak during sessions on the environment, climate, oceans, and digital transformation, besides also holding bilaterals with leaders of other countries participating in the two-day summit being held in Biarritz. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)
 Modi is expected to speak during sessions on the environment, climate, oceans, and digital transformation, besides also holding bilaterals with leaders of other countries participating in the two-day summit being held in Biarritz. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)

Biarritz: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in the French town of Biarritz on Monday where the two leaders may discuss the situation in Kashmir.

Though India is not a member of the G7, Modi reached Biarritz on Sunday after being personally invited by French President Emmanuel Macron. At the summit, Modi is likely to speak on burning global issues of environment, climate and digital transformation.

 

The same was also conveyed recently by a senior official from the Trump administration.  Apart from Kashmir, Modi and Trump are also likely to discuss trade issues and other topics of mutual interest.

The G-7 summit is followed by Modi's state visit to the UAE, where he received the Order of Zayed, the highest civilian order of the country, and Bahrain, where he received the 'King Hamad Order of the Renaissance' as a mark of appreciation for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the countries.

The countries which are part of the G7 include the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US.

...
Tags: g7 summit, narendra modi, donald trump, kashmir issue
Location: France, Île-de-France


Latest From World

In a televised speech broadcast to thousands of supporters, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said the attack on a target in Beirut's south was the first such

'From tonight be ready': Hezbollah chief threatens Israel after Beirut 'drone attack'

A record number of fires ravaging the Amazon has drawn international outrage because of the rainforest's importance to the global environment and prompted Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to dispatch the military to assist in firefighting. (Photo: AP)

Why the world, and not just Brazil, should care about ravaging Amazon fires

Modi met Guterres on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit being held in this picturesque southwestern seaside French town. (Photo: Narendra Modi | Twitter)

PM Modi holds 'fruitful discussions' with UN chief Antonio Guterres

Modi met Johnson on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit being held in this southwestern French city. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)

Modi meets Johnson on G7 Summit sidelines, agree to further India-UK bilateral ties



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Skip Apple AirPods for the best true wireless earbuds money can buy

On paper,the Sony WF-1000XM3 are the best noise cancelling true wireless earphones money can buy.
 

Forget iPhone 11; this is the beastly flagship smartphone you really need

The camera on Galaxy S11 is expected to be revolutionary.
 

Apple can hear you have sex through nearby iPhones, reveals ex-employee

The company has time and time again promoted themselves as the only tech company users can trust. (Photo: NYTimes)
 

Senior Indian Army officer completes 1200 km long Paris-Brest-Paris circuit

Lieutenant General Anil Puri has become the first serving Lieutenant General-rank officer of the Indian Army to complete France's oldest cycling event, 1,200-km Paris-Brest-Paris circuit. (Photo: ANI)
 

From Mont Blanc pens to Patek Phillipe watches -- Jaitley's love for high-end brands

The book, quoting one of Jaitley's close friend who admitted of his transition from "flamboyant to subdued", vouched for the lawyer-turned-politician being the same "brand conscious" person. (Photo: File | RSTV)
 

Experience tea served in kulhads across railway stations, airports, malls

Photo: Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

PM Modi holds 'fruitful discussions' with UN chief Antonio Guterres

Modi met Guterres on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit being held in this picturesque southwestern seaside French town. (Photo: Narendra Modi | Twitter)

Modi meets Johnson on G7 Summit sidelines, agree to further India-UK bilateral ties

Modi met Johnson on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit being held in this southwestern French city. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)

7 including 2 children dead in mid-air collision between plane, chopper in Spain

Seven people including two children were killed in a mid-air collision between a helicopter and a light aircraft over Spain's Mallorca island on Sunday, authorities said. (Photo: AP)

No plans to declare national emergency: Trump amid US-China trade war

On Friday, Trump had asked American companies to ‘immediately start looking for an alternative to China’, including shifting manufacturing of their products to the US after Beijing imposed additional tariffs on USD 75 billion worth of US goods. (Photo: AP)

Pope fears for Amazon, the planet's 'vital lung'

'We are concerned about the vast fires that have developed in the Amazon,' the pope said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham