World Europe 26 Aug 2019 Emmanuel Macron  ...
World, Europe

Emmanuel Macron 'asked for my approval': Trump on Iran leader's surprise G7 visit

AFP
Published Aug 26, 2019, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2019, 2:33 pm IST
'I knew everything he (Macron) was doing and I approved everything he was doing,' Trump said.
Macron has been trying for months to defuse the tensions between Tehran and Washington by finding ways of resuming dialogue, and held talks with Zarif in Paris on the eve of the summit. (Photo: AP)
 Macron has been trying for months to defuse the tensions between Tehran and Washington by finding ways of resuming dialogue, and held talks with Zarif in Paris on the eve of the summit. (Photo: AP)

France: US President Donald Trump said Monday that it was "too early" to meet Tehran's top diplomat, who made a surprise weekend visit to the G7 summit, but insisted that Washington was not looking for regime change in Iran.

"It's too soon to meet, I didn't want to," Trump told reporters at the summit, saying he knew that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was going to drop in for unscheduled talks.

 

"I knew he was coming," Trump said of the visit, which was engineered by France's Emmanuel Macron in a bid to break the diplomatic deadlock over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.

"I knew everything he (Macron) was doing and I approved everything he was doing," Trump said, adding the French president "asked for my approval".

Despite the smiles and bonhomie, a number of issues that divide the Group of Seven world leaders surfaced on Sunday - the first day of talks at the G7 Summit in Biarritz.

A landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Western powers and Iran all but collapsed after Trump unilaterally withdrew US support last year, reimposing sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.

Macron has been trying for months to defuse the tensions between Tehran and Washington by finding ways of resuming dialogue, and held talks with Zarif in Paris on the eve of the summit.

Trump insisted that Washington was interested only in curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

"We're not looking for regime change. You see how that works (in other places)," he said. "What we want is very simple... non-nuclear."

...
Tags: g7 summit, donald trump, javad zarif, emmanuel macron
Location: France, Île-de-France


Latest From World

Trump said that his pressure had paid off, bringing the Chinese back to the table after talks had appeared to have gone off the rails. (Photo: File)

‘China called, requested to restart trade talks’: Donald Trump at G7 summit

Naik, who is wanted in India, was granted permanent residency in Malaysia by the previous government. (Photo: File)

No one is above law, not even Zakir Naik: Malaysia Home Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met President of Senegal, Macky Sall. (Photo: ANI)

G7 Summit: Modi meets Senegal President Macky Sall

'Negotiations have been underway based on a joint statement the two countries agreed on last September,' Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said. (Photo: AP | File)

Japan says didn’t compromise too much in trade talks with US



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Neha Dhupia enjoys beach vacation with Angad Bedi in Maldives; see pics

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Mi Power bank 2i review: Super-fast charging in your pocket

The styling of teh Mi Powerbank 2i is very minimal and you get a plain black look all over the device.
 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Mahindra Marazzo: In pics

The XL6 is priced between Rs 9.79 lakh and Rs 11.46 lakh, the Marazzo goes for RS 10.35 lakh to Rs 14.76 lakh.
 

Irmim Shamim becomes J&K's first woman to clear MBBS AIIMS exam

Belonging to a backward community and struggling with financial woes, Shamim took all the challenges coming on her way head-on. (Photo: ANI)
 

Dwayne Johnson opens up about private wedding ceremony, calls it 'phenomenal'

Dwayne Johnson with Lauren Hashian. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/ TheRock)
 

Skip Apple AirPods for the best true wireless earbuds money can buy

On paper,the Sony WF-1000XM3 are the best noise cancelling true wireless earphones money can buy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

‘China called, requested to restart trade talks’: Donald Trump at G7 summit

Trump said that his pressure had paid off, bringing the Chinese back to the table after talks had appeared to have gone off the rails. (Photo: File)

G7 Summit: Modi meets Senegal President Macky Sall

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met President of Senegal, Macky Sall. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi holds 'fruitful discussions' with UN chief Antonio Guterres

Modi met Guterres on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit being held in this picturesque southwestern seaside French town. (Photo: Narendra Modi | Twitter)

Modi meets Johnson on G7 Summit sidelines, agree to further India-UK bilateral ties

Modi met Johnson on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit being held in this southwestern French city. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)

On sidelines of G-7 Summit, Modi-Trump likely to discuss Kashmir issue

Modi is expected to speak during sessions on the environment, climate, oceans, and digital transformation, besides also holding bilaterals with leaders of other countries participating in the two-day summit being held in Biarritz. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham