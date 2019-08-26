World Europe 26 Aug 2019 ‘China called, ...
World, Europe

‘China called, requested to restart trade talks’: Donald Trump at G7 summit

AFP
Published Aug 26, 2019, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2019, 2:17 pm IST
Trump said that Chinese officials had made two 'very, very good calls' and that 'they want to make a deal'.
Trump said that his pressure had paid off, bringing the Chinese back to the table after talks had appeared to have gone off the rails. (Photo: File)
 Trump said that his pressure had paid off, bringing the Chinese back to the table after talks had appeared to have gone off the rails. (Photo: File)

France: President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US and Chinese trade negotiators would "very shortly" resume talks in what he described as a breakthrough in the two economic superpowers' trade war.

"China called last night..., said let's get back to the table. So we'll be getting back to the table," Trump told reporters at the G7 summit in Biarritz.

 

Trump said that Chinese officials had made two "very, very good calls" and that "they want to make a deal".

The President's tone was in marked contrast to the steady hardening of positions in the number one and two economies.

Just last Friday, Trump sharply raised tariffs on all Chinese imports after Beijing hiked its own levies.

The United States is trying to force China into deep reforms of its trading model to end decades of practices, including rampant intellectual property theft that US companies say prevents a level playing field.

However, US allies have pressured Trump at the G7 summit in France, saying that the trade war puts the world economy at risk.

Trump said that his pressure had paid off, bringing the Chinese back to the table after talks had appeared to have gone off the rails.

"They hurt very badly, but they understand this is the right thing to do," Trump said.

"One of the reasons he's a great leader, President Xi..., is they understand how life works."

"It's going to be great for China, it's going to be great for the US, it's going to be great for the world," he said.

"We're going to start very shortly to negotiate..., but I think we're going to make a deal."

...
Tags: g7 summit, donald trump, xi jinping, global trade war
Location: France, Île-de-France


Latest From World

Macron has been trying for months to defuse the tensions between Tehran and Washington by finding ways of resuming dialogue, and held talks with Zarif in Paris on the eve of the summit. (Photo: AP)

Emmanuel Macron 'asked for my approval': Trump on Iran leader's surprise G7 visit

Naik, who is wanted in India, was granted permanent residency in Malaysia by the previous government. (Photo: File)

No one is above law, not even Zakir Naik: Malaysia Home Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met President of Senegal, Macky Sall. (Photo: ANI)

G7 Summit: Modi meets Senegal President Macky Sall

'Negotiations have been underway based on a joint statement the two countries agreed on last September,' Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said. (Photo: AP | File)

Japan says didn’t compromise too much in trade talks with US



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Neha Dhupia enjoys beach vacation with Angad Bedi in Maldives; see pics

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Mi Power bank 2i review: Super-fast charging in your pocket

The styling of teh Mi Powerbank 2i is very minimal and you get a plain black look all over the device.
 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Mahindra Marazzo: In pics

The XL6 is priced between Rs 9.79 lakh and Rs 11.46 lakh, the Marazzo goes for RS 10.35 lakh to Rs 14.76 lakh.
 

Irmim Shamim becomes J&K's first woman to clear MBBS AIIMS exam

Belonging to a backward community and struggling with financial woes, Shamim took all the challenges coming on her way head-on. (Photo: ANI)
 

Dwayne Johnson opens up about private wedding ceremony, calls it 'phenomenal'

Dwayne Johnson with Lauren Hashian. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/ TheRock)
 

Skip Apple AirPods for the best true wireless earbuds money can buy

On paper,the Sony WF-1000XM3 are the best noise cancelling true wireless earphones money can buy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

G7 Summit: Modi meets Senegal President Macky Sall

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met President of Senegal, Macky Sall. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi holds 'fruitful discussions' with UN chief Antonio Guterres

Modi met Guterres on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit being held in this picturesque southwestern seaside French town. (Photo: Narendra Modi | Twitter)

Modi meets Johnson on G7 Summit sidelines, agree to further India-UK bilateral ties

Modi met Johnson on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit being held in this southwestern French city. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)

On sidelines of G-7 Summit, Modi-Trump likely to discuss Kashmir issue

Modi is expected to speak during sessions on the environment, climate, oceans, and digital transformation, besides also holding bilaterals with leaders of other countries participating in the two-day summit being held in Biarritz. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)

7 including 2 children dead in mid-air collision between plane, chopper in Spain

Seven people including two children were killed in a mid-air collision between a helicopter and a light aircraft over Spain's Mallorca island on Sunday, authorities said. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham