Cricket World Cup 2019

World Europe 26 Jun 2019 Muslim women protest ...
World, Europe

Muslim women protest burkini ban at swimming pool in France

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : YASMIN AHMED
Published Jun 26, 2019, 9:02 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 9:02 pm IST
To defend the right of Muslim Women, members of the group Citizen Alliance of Grenoble had launched 'Operation Burkini' last month.
Burkini, which comes from the combination of words 'burka' and 'bikini' however still remains controversial in France. (Photo: Representational I AP)
 Burkini, which comes from the combination of words 'burka' and 'bikini' however still remains controversial in France. (Photo: Representational I AP)

France: A protest was held recently at the Jean Bron swimming pool in France. It is one of the many pools in the country that has banned Burkinis.

Burkini, which comes from the combination of words 'burka' and 'bikini' however still remains controversial in France.

 

To defend the right of Muslim Women, members of the group Citizen Alliance of Grenoble had launched 'Operation Burkini' last month.

As reported by BBC, the Muslim members of the group were warned by lifeguards that they were not allowed to enter the pool in their burkinis.

The members paid no heed to the warning and entered the pool. They bathed for an hour with members of the community who cheered and applauded them.

A petition was signed in 2018 by more than 600 women urging the Grenoble Mayor Eric Piolle to reform the rules in France.

Matthieu Chamussy, a member of France's centre-right party The Republicans, Matthieu Chamusst said: 'Political Islam is moving forward step by step and the cause of women receding'

 Burkinis are considered as a symbol of political Islam and not compatible with secularism in many parts of France.

France was the first country to ban the full-faced veil in 2010.

...
Tags: france, burkini ban, political islam, burkini, swimsuit
Location: France, Auvergne


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The North's Foreign Ministry said it will not hesitate to pull a muscle-flexing trigger in order to defend themselves if anyone dares to trample over its sovereignty. (Photo: File)

US trying to bring us to our knees, won't surrender: Kim Jong UN

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

India should attract multinationals as US-China engage in trade war: Arvind Pangariya

Princess Reema is the daughter of former Ambassador to the US Bandar bin Sultan -- renowned as one of the most influential Saudi envoys during his 22 years in Washington. (Photo: Twitter)

Saudi Arabia's new US Ambassador is a Princess with an impossible job

An army spokesman on Wednesday defended the move, saying the facial identification scheme is needed to root out insurgents deploying mobile phone-detonated home-made bombs. (Photo: Representational)

Thailand orders phone users in Muslim-majority south to submit photos



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Muslim women protest burkini ban at swimming pool in France

Burkini, which comes from the combination of words 'burka' and 'bikini' however still remains controversial in France. (Photo: Representational I AP)
 

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

The court booked Sharma under multiple sections of the IPC, for assaulting a Kumar. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

'Aaja baith Ja': Deepika Padukone jokingly asks photographer to sit in her car; watch

Deepika Padukone asked paparazzi to sit in her car. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

633 divers set world record for seabed clean up in Florida

The team of divers managed to remove 1,626 pounds of trash and 60 pounds of fishing lines from the ocean floor. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

The video made from the compilation of satellite images released by ESA Sentinel shows rapidly depleting water levels in Puzhal lake - one of five key water bodies keeping the city afloat - between April and June - highlighting the severity of the situation. (Photo: AP | File)
 

On Arjun Kapoor's birthday, Malaika Arora shares beautiful view from her bathtub; see

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

2 bombs of German, US WWII found in central Germany

Two bombs dating from World War II were found Monday in central Germany in a town north of Frankfurt, forcing the temporary evacuation of some 2,500 people, local police said. (Photo: AFP)

Boris Johnson again refuses to talk about police visit

This photograph of Borish Johnson with his girlfriend was circulated before his question-answer session. The timing of the ‘leak’ was widely questioned by the British media in the backdrop of the row that the couple had, where the police had to be called in. –Metro

Pak using enforced disappearances to crush voices of the oppressed: Baloch activist

‘The Baloch Republican Party and World Baloch Organisation have started an international awareness campaign (in this regard),’ President of Baloch Republican Party Brahumdagh Bugti said in a video message. (photo: ANI)

Two army eurofighter jets collide in northern Germany

'Both pilots were able to activate their ejection seats', the spokesman from the airforce's Squadron 73 said. (Photo: Representational)

Had bhang in India: UK PM contender Jeremy Hunt on naughtiest thing he's done

Hunt, 52, said it was disrespectful for Johnson to have turned down the opportunity for a televised head-to-head debate on Sky television. (Photo: AP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham