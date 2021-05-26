World Europe 26 May 2021 WHO scientists likel ...
World, Europe

WHO scientists likely to reconsider China lab origin theory of Covid-19

ANI
Published May 26, 2021, 3:45 pm IST
Updated May 26, 2021, 3:45 pm IST
The WHO report's annex contains multiple data points providing an intriguing insight into China's evolving knowledge of the virus
People queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine in Linquan county, Fuyang city, in China's eastern Anhui province. (Photo: AFP)
 People queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine in Linquan county, Fuyang city, in China's eastern Anhui province. (Photo: AFP)

Washington:  World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected to restudy the "dominant theory" that the SARS-CoV-2 probably originated and spread across the world from China's Wuhan lab, according to reports.

According to CNN, previously overlooked Chinese data on extensive screening of animals for coronavirus around the time the pandemic erupted is among several areas identified for further study by WHO scientists investigating the origins of the virus, as per a source.

 

The records are contained in a nearly 200-page annexe posted alongside the WHO panel's March report that received little attention among global experts at the time. "But the data may add weight to calls from China's critics for more transparency and to the WHO team's desire to return to the country for further studies," it said.

However, no date has been set for the team's return to China, but the source said any future visit to the country -- where the virus emerged in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province, in late 2019 -- may involve "smaller groups supporting specific studies first." A larger group, similar to the 17 international experts that visited in January, might then follow up, the source added.

 

The WHO report's annex contains multiple data points providing an intriguing insight into China's evolving knowledge of the virus and the likely timing of its emergence.

It provides details of China's storage and destruction of positive Covid-19 samples from humans; a significant influenza outbreak that emerged in December 2019, at the same time as the virus; and the revelation that the first people known to have contracted the virus had contact with a total of 28 separate food and animal markets in December.

The WHO team investigating the origins of coronavirus visited the Hubei Center for animal disease control and prevention in Wuhan, on February 2, 2021, as per CNN.

 

Meanwhile, the former head of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said that circumstantial evidence of Covid-19 originating in a lab in China's Wuhan continues to grow as researchers are yet to prove that the virus jumped from an animal to humans, as per a report in The Hill newspaper.

US former state secretary Mike Pompeo also claimed that every piece of evidence points to a leak of coronavirus from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). He also said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) must be held "accountable" for it.

 

...
Tags: covid pandemic, coronavirus pandemic
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle


Latest From World

A health worker waits to screen passengers at Incheon international airport. (Photo: File/AFP)

South Koreans no longer need masks outdoors if vaccinated against COVID-19

Protesters hold banners and flags during a demonstration demanding freedom for Belarus opposition activist Raman Protasevich, in front of the Belarus embassy in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo: AP)

Airlines re-route to avoid Belarus, oppn leader says journalist beaten

Dr. Anthony Fauci. (AP)

'Not convinced' Covid-19 developed naturally, says Dr Fauci

Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders are not subject to the suspension but will have to present an approved PCR test certificate conducted no more than 48 hours prior to boarding . (Twitter/@GulfAir)

COVID-19: Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from India, four other countries



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Airlines re-route to avoid Belarus, oppn leader says journalist beaten

Protesters hold banners and flags during a demonstration demanding freedom for Belarus opposition activist Raman Protasevich, in front of the Belarus embassy in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo: AP)

Russia detects first case of H5N8 avian flu in humans

There are different subtypes of avian influenza viruses. (Representational Image: Twitter@UAZ1203)

90-year-old woman in UK receives first Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons at University Hospital, Coventry, England, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning its vaccination campaign, a key step toward eventually ending the pandemic. (AP)

Russia to supply 100 million doses of virus vaccine to Hyderabad-based drug company

A Russian medical worker adminsters a shot of Russia's experimental Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow, Russia. Russian health authorities have launched advanced trials of the vaccine among 40,000 volunteers, a randomized, placebo-controlled study. (AP)

Boris Johnson to visit India at end of April as part of policy 'tilt'

Johnson’s government said it would “tilt” its focus towards the Indo-Pacific region as part of its Integrated Review of government policy for the coming years. (JESSICA TAYLOR / various sources / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham