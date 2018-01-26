search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli will once again hold key as India look to secure a big lead to push South Africa on the backfoot in the third Test in Johannesburg. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| SA vs IND, 3rd Test Day 3: India take 192-run lead at tea, post 199-6
 
World, Europe

UK: Muslim lawmaker launches campaign against India, claims minorities not safe

PTI
Published Jan 26, 2018, 3:26 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2018, 3:26 pm IST
On Friday, a group led by the politician will gather outside the Indian High Commission in London.
Lord Nazir Ahmed, who was born in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, raised in South Yorkshire and has regularly made common cause with 'Kashmiri Pakistanis', is leading the campaign that will involve five billboard vans traversing the streets of London. (Photo: Facebook/Lord Nazir Ahmed)
 Lord Nazir Ahmed, who was born in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, raised in South Yorkshire and has regularly made common cause with 'Kashmiri Pakistanis', is leading the campaign that will involve five billboard vans traversing the streets of London. (Photo: Facebook/Lord Nazir Ahmed)

London: One of the first British Muslims to be appointed to the House of Lords on Thursday launched a protest campaign against India, claiming that minorities in the country are not safe.

Lord Nazir Ahmed, who was born in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, raised in South Yorkshire and has regularly made common cause with "Kashmiri Pakistanis", is leading the campaign that will involve five billboard vans traversing the streets of London.

 

On Friday, a group led by the politician will gather outside the Indian High Commission in London.

"It will be a peaceful demonstration by a small gathering because we cannot have very large numbers outside the High Commission," he said.

The Indian High Commission in London said it has raised its concerns with the UK authorities, but the billboard vans are private vehicles and therefore not directly under state control.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who was in London to attend the Education World Forum earlier this week, dismissed the protest as "fringe elements" keen to foment trouble.

Meanwhile, some pro-India groups have also organised a 'Chalo India House' demonstration in London to "celebrate India's Republic Day by opposing anti-India lobbyists".

Tags: house of lords, muslims, minorities, lord nazir ahmed, indian high commission
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Animal rights campaigners send 'Aids-contaminated' post to researchers, jailed

Researchers were targeted with inflammable devices, false accusations of paedophilia and packages claimed to have been contaminated with AIDS virus (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rishi Kapoor jibes at Karni Sena with Ranveer, Johar pun, trolled, deletes tweet

The picture of Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar that Rishi Kapoor had shared.
 

Owner almost kills dog while trying to colour her purple with human hair dye

They had to shave off her fur to assess damage and was horrified at her condition (Photo: YouTube)
 

OnePlus 5T Lava Red hands-on: Flagship in a killer colour combo

The OnePlus 5T Lava Red is available only in the 8GB/128GB variant and is priced at Rs 37,999.
 

Bengaluru woman's struggle with cancer highlights horrors of passive smoking

She sat with her husband when he smoked (Photo: AFP)
 

These fad diets could be ruining your chances of having children

According to experts, fad diets could actually be harming one’s chances of having a baby. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Donald Trump links Palentine aid with peace talks

US President Donald Trump

Need to teach boys to be men, women's rights issue: Malala at WEF

Speaking in Davos at WEF, the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize said such an education would be a crucial step towards ending gender inequality. (Photo: AP)

Can't stop globalisation, if trade halts, war will follow: Jack Ma

Alibaba founder Jack Ma listens during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo: AP)

UK: Hostesses groped, sexually harassed at 'secret' men-only charity event

The detailed report of the Presidents Club’s gala evening comes at a time of intense public debate about issues of sexual harassment in the workplace and pay discrimination against women. (Photo: AP)

UK Army chief warns of major Russia cyber-attack

Michael Fallon
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham