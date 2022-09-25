  
World Europe 25 Sep 2022 Russia backs India, ...
World, Europe

Russia backs India, Brazil for permanent membership in UN Security Council

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 25, 2022, 11:11 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2022, 11:11 am IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 24, 2022. (Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 24, 2022. (Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)

United Nations: Russia has voiced its support for India and Brazil as worthy candidates for permanent membership in the UN Security Council, calling them key international actors.

During the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday expressed his support for India, becoming a permanent member of the Security Council.

In his address to the General Assembly just an hour before External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's speech, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the UN and Security Council have to be aligned to contemporary realities.

He said Moscow sees the prospect of making the Security Council more democratic, exclusively, through broadening the representation of countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America.

We note India and Brazil in particular as key international actors and worthy candidates for permanent membership within the Council whilst simultaneously unilaterally and mandatorily raising the profile of Africa, Lavrov said.

India has been at the forefront of efforts at the UN to push for urgent long-pending reform of the Security Council, emphasising that it rightly deserves a place at the UN high table as a permanent member.

At present, the UNSC comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent member countries which are elected for a two-year term by the General Assembly of the United Nations.

The five permanent members are Russia, the UK, China, France and the United States and these countries can veto any substantive resolution. There has been growing demand to increase the number of permanent members to reflect the contemporary global reality.

Later, addressing a press conference at UN headquarters Saturday, he was asked why he mentioned only India and Brazil for permanent membership and not South Africa.

I said that we view India and Brazil as strong candidates given they are leading international players, as strong candidates for permanent membership at the Security Council with the condition that at the same time, in the same way, the profile of Africa will be raised, Lavrov said.

I mentioned India and Brazil for a single reason. They have long officially advanced their candidatures. As for South Africa, the Republic of South Africa, this step has not been put forward, he said, adding that Members of the African Union are committed to the Ezulwini Consensus.

He added that addressing the question of expansion of the Security Council without reflecting the interests of Africans is not possible. Again, I emphasize that we're talking exclusively about expansion of the Security Council membership with the representatives of Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Because if we had to talk about an additional inclusion in the Security Council of Western countries, well, that would be humorous for a number of reasons. I will set aside the fact that they are all hostile to the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China.

He said if political assessments were to be set aside, what new would any additional western country bring to the Security Council He said western countries can provide absolutely nothing to the Council and "they are all following the orders of the United States.

He said next year, with the addition of Japan to the Council as a non-permanent member, there will be seven countries representing the western group in the 15-nation Council. He said there is not an iota of difference between the policy of Japan and that of the United States.

India is currently halfway through the second year of its two-year term as an elected non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

India's tenure at the Council will end in December when the country will also preside as President of the powerful UN organ for the month.

...
Tags: un security council, russia supports india, india in un security council


Latest From World

India slams Pak on human rights plaint at UN

US President Joe Biden (AP)

US terminates designation of Afghanistan as major non-NATO ally

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from video addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

World opinion shifts against Russia as Ukraine worries grow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after releasing cheetahs inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (PTI)

Pick Modi and Pope to broker peace between Russia, Ukraine, says Mexico



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Britain and the world say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

A Bearer Party of The Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, into Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, ahead of the State Funeral Service. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo: AFP)

Global leaders head to UK for queen's funeral as public pays tribute

Members of the public walk past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on early September 17, 2022, where it Lies in State on a Catafalque (James Manning / POOL / AFP)

Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in Europe

Servicemen work at the scene of a residential building following explosions, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

King Charles, Prince William meet mammoth queue for queen's coffin

Britain's King Charles II meets members of the public in the queue along the South Bank, near to Lambeth Bridge, London, Saturday Sept. 17, 2022 as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. (Photo: AP)

Military and diplomatic pressures mount on Russian President Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->