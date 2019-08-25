World Europe 25 Aug 2019 PM Modi launches USD ...
World, Europe

PM Modi launches USD 4.2 mn redevelopment project of Hindu temple in Bahrain

PTI
Published Aug 25, 2019, 11:54 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 11:55 am IST
Modi arrived here on Saturday, the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to Bahrain.
The facelift for the Shreenathji (Shree Krishna) temple in Manama will kick off later this year. (Photo: ANI)
 The facelift for the Shreenathji (Shree Krishna) temple in Manama will kick off later this year. (Photo: ANI)

Manama: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the USD 4.2 million redevelopment project of the 200-year-old Lord Sri Krishna temple in the Bahraini capital during his two-day visit to the Gulf nation.

The facelift for the Shreenathji (Shree Krishna) temple in Manama will kick off later this year. The USD 4.2 million redevelopment project will be on a piece of land measuring 16,500 square feet and the new four-floor structure covering 45,000 square feet will have an overall height of 30 meters. Modi arrived here on Saturday, the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to Bahrain.

 

...
Tags: bahrain, shreenathji temple, narendra modi


Latest From World

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo: Videograb)

Military prepared to thwart 'misadventure' from India: Pak Army Chief

An Iranian-flagged oil tanker pursued by the US amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington changed its listed destination to a port in Turkey after Greece said it wouldn't risk its relations with America by aiding it. (Representational Image)

Iranian oil tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

Johnson and other supporters of Britain's exit from the European Union see a trade deal with the US as key to making a success of Brexit, by creating new opportunities for British firms. (Photo: AFP)

Boris Johnson urges Trump to remove 'considerable barriers' for UK trade

Prime Minister Modi was honoured with

PM Modi meets Bahraini crown prince; discusses business, culture



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Home, auto, other retail loans to become cheaper: Sitharaman

Finance minister announced upfront capital infusion of Rs 70,000 cr into PSBs to boost lending and improving liquidity situation.
 

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

Even though UK has the healthiest packaged food and drinks, there are rampant cases of obesity. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uttar Pradesh: Rampur DM cleans drains to spread message of equality

Rampur DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh engaged in cleaning a drain. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

RuPay card scheme was launched in 2012 to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision to have a domestic, open and multilateral system of payments.
 

5 Hottest Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features for the discerning Indian

The Aura Glow variant is hands-down the best looking smartphone in the world.
 

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

It’s much simpler to give people one medication that manages a couple of risk factors at the same time. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Boris Johnson urges Trump to remove 'considerable barriers' for UK trade

Johnson and other supporters of Britain's exit from the European Union see a trade deal with the US as key to making a success of Brexit, by creating new opportunities for British firms. (Photo: AFP)

Who is 'Mr No Deal'?: Boris Johnson, Donald Tusk clashover Brexit at G7

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Council President Donald Tusk exchanged accusations at the G7 summit Saturday over who will be to blame if Britain crashes out the bloc without an accord. (Photo: AP)

British Airways pilots to strike for three days in September due to pay dispute

The three strikes, scheduled for September 9, 10 and 27, will cost the airline about USD 147 million, according to CNN. (Photo: AP)

France: Thousands march against G7 near Biarritz

In the summit, over 40 lectures and 50 workshops on topics ranging from migration to feminism took place. (Photo: File)

European Union agrees to reinvite Russia to G7: EC President Donald Tusk

European Union President Donald Tusk (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham