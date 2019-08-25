World Europe 25 Aug 2019 France: Thousands ma ...
World, Europe

France: Thousands march against G7 near Biarritz

ANI
Published Aug 25, 2019, 8:50 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 8:50 am IST
The 'Alternative G7' began at the Ficoba trade fair in Irun on Wednesday and saw the participation of hundreds of civil society group.
In the summit, over 40 lectures and 50 workshops on topics ranging from migration to feminism took place. (Photo: File)
 In the summit, over 40 lectures and 50 workshops on topics ranging from migration to feminism took place. (Photo: File)

France: Organisers estimate that at least 15,000 people marched against the G7 summit from France's Hendaye to Spain's Irun on Saturday.

They joined the Yellow Vest protesters in the demonstration held near Biarritz, which is hosting the latest G7 Summit, and demanded action from leaders of the G7 nations, according to Euronews.

 

"More than 15,000 people marched this morning in the #BasqueCountry #counterG7 to send a strong message to the world: another world is possible! we're the alternative! We must stop the #G7 pyromaniacs!!" G7 EZ, one of the organisers tweeted.

"We're the people! This is real democracy at work and we do have alternatives! We overcame the military occupation and took the streets! From the #BasqueCountry to the world: we're building a better world for all! We'll stop the antidemocratic and irresponsible #G7! #NoG7 #G7EZ," they added.

The 'Alternative G7' began at the Ficoba trade fair in Irun on Wednesday and saw the participation of hundreds of civil society group. The protests march was the highlight of the alternative summit.

In the summit, over 40 lectures and 50 workshops on topics ranging from migration to feminism took place.

"If we don't achieve a feminist society, we are not going to achieve an egalitarian society," Euronews quoted a spokesperson for the organisers as saying.

...
Tags: g7 summit, yellow vest protesters, feminism


Latest From World

The three strikes, scheduled for September 9, 10 and 27, will cost the airline about USD 147 million, according to CNN. (Photo: AP)

British Airways pilots to strike for three days in September due to pay dispute

European Union President Donald Tusk (Photo: AP)

European Union agrees to reinvite Russia to G7: EC President Donald Tusk

The Prime Minister was also conferred the 'Order of Zayed' during his bilateral visit to the middle-eastern nation. (Photo: File)

PM Modi to visit Shreenathji Temple in Bahrain today

Donald Tusk

Boris Johnson must not become ‘Mr No Deal’: Donald Tusk



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

Even though UK has the healthiest packaged food and drinks, there are rampant cases of obesity. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uttar Pradesh: Rampur DM cleans drains to spread message of equality

Rampur DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh engaged in cleaning a drain. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

RuPay card scheme was launched in 2012 to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision to have a domestic, open and multilateral system of payments.
 

5 Hottest Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features for the discerning Indian

The Aura Glow variant is hands-down the best looking smartphone in the world.
 

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

It’s much simpler to give people one medication that manages a couple of risk factors at the same time. (Photo: AP)
 

Skoda offers benefits of up to Rs 3 lakh in August 2019

All except Superb Sportline offered with a Skoda loyalty bonus.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

European Union agrees to reinvite Russia to G7: EC President Donald Tusk

European Union President Donald Tusk (Photo: AP)

Boris Johnson must not become ‘Mr No Deal’: Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Russian TV shows Japan for New Zealand

The wrong graphic which was aired on RT on August 15

Pak minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad pelted with eggs, punched in London

The attack took place when Rashid, who is also the chief of Awami Muslim League (AML), came out from a hotel after attending an awards ceremony in London to smoke a cigar. (Photo: Twitter | @ShkhRasheed)

'No place in new India for corruption': PM Modi says at UNESCO in Paris

'In new India, the way in which action is being taken against corruption, dynasty politics, loot of people's money, terrorism, this has never happened before,' PM Modi said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham