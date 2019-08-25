World Europe 25 Aug 2019 British Airways pilo ...
British Airways pilots to strike for three days in September due to pay dispute

ANI
Published Aug 25, 2019, 9:20 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 9:20 am IST
The protest comes after several packages introduced by the union were rejected by British Airways.
The three strikes, scheduled for September 9, 10 and 27, will cost the airline about USD 147 million, according to CNN. (Photo: AP)
 The three strikes, scheduled for September 9, 10 and 27, will cost the airline about USD 147 million, according to CNN. (Photo: AP)

London: After almost 50 years, British Airways pilots will strike for three days in September over pay issues, according to the British Airline Pilots Association.

The protest comes after several packages introduced by the union were rejected by British Airways. The three strikes, scheduled for September 9, 10 and 27, will cost the airline about USD 147 million, according to CNN.

 

However, the difference between the airlines' proposal and the union's proposals would only cost British Airways about USD 6 million.

The protests by the pilots is being labelled as a last resort. "They do so as a last resort and with enormous frustration at the way the business is now being run," the union stated. At least 93 per cent of the pilots had voted in favour of the strikes last month.

Issues like pay cuts and a loss of annual leave days are being named by the union as reasons behind the strikes.

British Airways, on the other hand, has called the demonstrations a "reckless course of action."

The airlines has offered an increase of 11.5 per cent over three years, a move which it says is above the UK's current rate of inflation. They have stated that the strikes would disrupt travel plans of "tens of thousands of" their customers.

It is considering scheduling larger aircraft from partner airlines to accommodate the maximum number of passengers on the strike days, amongst other things.

Tags: british airways flight, british airways, british airways pilots strike


