World Europe 25 Aug 2019 Boris Johnson ' ...
World, Europe

Boris Johnson 'right man for Brexit', needs no advice: Donald Trump

AP
Published Aug 25, 2019, 2:07 pm IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 2:07 pm IST
Speaking on sidelines of Group of Seven summit in France, Trump was asked what his advice was for Britain’s departure from European Union.
US President Donald Trump has offered British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a boost, saying he’s the 'right man' to deliver Brexit. (Photo: PTI)
 US President Donald Trump has offered British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a boost, saying he’s the 'right man' to deliver Brexit. (Photo: PTI)

Biarritz: US President Donald Trump has offered British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a boost, saying he’s the “right man” to deliver Brexit.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in France, Trump was asked what his advice was for Britain’s departure from the European Union.

 

Trump responded: “He needs no advice. He is the right man for the job.”

Johnson replied that the president was “on message there.”

The much-anticipated meeting was the first since Johnson took Britain’s top job last month. The pair met for a working breakfast on Sunday after being photographed on Saturday night walking and talking on the margins of the summit.

Johnson desperately needs a US trade deal post-Brexit, as Britain will lose its easy access to the EU’s single market.

...
Tags: g7 summit, brexit, donald trump, boris johnson
Location: France, Île-de-France


Latest From World

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak up to the border will be constructed by India. (Photo: File)

Committed to complete Kartarpur Corridor, despite tense ties with India: Pak

'This progress will be confirmed at the Japan-US summit' on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit currently being held in France, where how to proceed further will be also discussed, Motegi said. (Photo: AFP)

Japan, US reach broad agreement on trade deal: reports

Saturday's clashes saw police baton-charge protesters and fire tear gas, while demonstrators threw rocks and bottles later into the night in a working-class neighbourhood. (Photo: AFP)

After night of clashes, Hong Kong braces for fresh rally

‘There’s unequivocally no truth to these claims. We’ve been going through a painful, personal separation that’s now unfortunately in media,’ McClain said. (Photo: nasa.gov)

NASA astronaut Anne McClain refutes involvement in ‘first crime in space’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

From Mont Blanc pens to Patek Phillipe watches -- Jaitley's love for high-end brands

The book, quoting one of Jaitley's close friend who admitted of his transition from "flamboyant to subdued", vouched for the lawyer-turned-politician being the same "brand conscious" person. (Photo: File | RSTV)
 

Experience tea served in kulhads across railway stations, airports, malls

Photo: Representational image
 

Home, auto, other retail loans to become cheaper: Sitharaman

Finance minister announced upfront capital infusion of Rs 70,000 cr into PSBs to boost lending and improving liquidity situation.
 

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

Even though UK has the healthiest packaged food and drinks, there are rampant cases of obesity. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uttar Pradesh: Rampur DM cleans drains to spread message of equality

Rampur DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh engaged in cleaning a drain. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

RuPay card scheme was launched in 2012 to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision to have a domestic, open and multilateral system of payments.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

PM Modi launches USD 4.2 mn redevelopment project of Hindu temple in Bahrain

The facelift for the Shreenathji (Shree Krishna) temple in Manama will kick off later this year. (Photo: ANI)

Boris Johnson urges Trump to remove 'considerable barriers' for UK trade

Johnson and other supporters of Britain's exit from the European Union see a trade deal with the US as key to making a success of Brexit, by creating new opportunities for British firms. (Photo: AFP)

Who is 'Mr No Deal'?: Boris Johnson, Donald Tusk clashover Brexit at G7

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Council President Donald Tusk exchanged accusations at the G7 summit Saturday over who will be to blame if Britain crashes out the bloc without an accord. (Photo: AP)

British Airways pilots to strike for three days in September due to pay dispute

The three strikes, scheduled for September 9, 10 and 27, will cost the airline about USD 147 million, according to CNN. (Photo: AP)

France: Thousands march against G7 near Biarritz

In the summit, over 40 lectures and 50 workshops on topics ranging from migration to feminism took place. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham