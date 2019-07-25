World Europe 25 Jul 2019 Sajid Javid becomes ...
World, Europe

Sajid Javid becomes first Pakistan-origin UK Finance Minister

REUTERS
Published Jul 25, 2019, 9:14 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2019, 9:14 am IST
During an almost 20 year career in banking he also oversaw trading in debt instruments blamed for causing the global financial crisis.
Sajid Javid became Britain's first ethnic minority finance minister on Wednesday, capping off an unlikely rise from a humble start on a street dubbed the country's worst to holding the purse strings for the world's fifth-biggest economy. (Photo: Twitter/ Sajid Javid)
 Sajid Javid became Britain's first ethnic minority finance minister on Wednesday, capping off an unlikely rise from a humble start on a street dubbed the country's worst to holding the purse strings for the world's fifth-biggest economy. (Photo: Twitter/ Sajid Javid)

London: Sajid Javid became Britain's first ethnic minority finance minister on Wednesday, capping off an unlikely rise from a humble start on a street dubbed the country's worst to holding the purse strings for the world's fifth-biggest economy.

The 49-year-old son of Pakistani Muslim immigrant parents, Javid cut his teeth early in finance, becoming a vice president at US Chase Manhattan Bank at the age of 25 and a minister just four years after entering parliament.

 

Javid, seen as a safe pair of hands who stirs few emotions among colleagues in the governing Conservative Party, is a great admirer of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher -- he has a portrait of the "Iron Lady" in his office.

Her passion for free markets and low taxes seems to have rubbed off on a relatively shy man who, in contrast to his new boss, is not known for his oratory.

He has also called for a big increase in public investment infrastructure projects, a policy more associated with the Labour opposition than his Conservative Party.

Asked by a Conservative what being a party member meant to him, Javid said: "Conservatism is how I got to where I am."

"It provides two essential things in life: a strong foundation of values and society, and a springboard of freedom and opportunities."

Economic challenges

Javid will have to manage the economy at a time when it could be abruptly wrenched out of the European Union, pick the next Bank of England Governor and protect London's position as one of the world's top two finance centres.

He will probably also to have to find a way to relax austerity with the economy facing a slowdown, and possibly a recession. Some investors are worried about Britain's large balance of payments deficit.

His appointment signals Johnson's intent with the economy - he wants to see a more interventionist approach - but also underlines his desire to have someone who will help, rather than hinder, his "do or die" pledge to leave the EU by Oct. 31.

"Javid will be a great choice as chancellor," said Iain Anderson, executive chairman of Cicero, a public affairs company that has represented many FTSE 100 firms. "He cares about business and wants to incentivise it."

Javid said during his failed bid to lead the Conservative Party that he would prepare for a no-deal Brexit with an emergency budget that would include tax cuts for businesses and individuals.

He also has proposed the creation of a 100 billion-pound ($125 billion) National Infrastructure Fund to take advantage of ultra-low borrowing costs and invest in projects that would rebalance the economy, taking a leaf out of the book of Britain's left-wing opposition Labour Party.

But as a eurosceptic who voted to remain in the 2016 referendum, Javid must persuade the hardline Brexit supporters within his own party that he will now work to deliver Britain's departure from the EU.

"He's not got star quality. He's the kind of bloke you'd want to hire as your accountant," said one veteran Conservative and Brexit supporter on condition of anonymity.

"He's nerdy, a bit like Hammond, which isn't a compliment," he said of the outgoing finance minister Philip Hammond, who Brexit supporters felt talked Britain down by failing to promote the country's future outside the EU.

Emergency budget

Being a "nerd", though, might just be what Johnson needs in his finance minister, a role just one step away from the pinnacle of British power which can make or break a prime minister's reign.

With Johnson banking on his optimism and "can do" spirit to break an impasse over Brexit, he will need someone who can ensure the economy weathers Britain's departure from the EU.

After holding up better than expected after Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union in 2016, the economy is showing signs of a slowdown - and possibly even a recession.

Javid said during his leadership bid he would prepare for a no-deal Brexit with an emergency budget that would include tax cuts for businesses and individuals.

Now Chancellor of the Exchequer, the formal title of the finance minister in Britain, this son of a bus driver has come a long way since growing up in Bristol's Stapleton Road, once dubbed Britain's worst street by a newspaper.

After studying economics and politics at Exeter University Javid joined Chase Manhattan bank. During an almost 20 year career in banking he also oversaw trading in debt instruments blamed for causing the global financial crisis.

In politics, his ascension was also swift. Elected to parliament in 2010, he became secretary of state for culture just four years later, putting him in charge of an entire government department.

He was later promoted to the interior ministry, one of the big offices of state.

Now Javid, who says he felt like an outsider at the age of six, becomes finance minister and, as the economy stalls, he may have to draw on some the resilience that he described during his party leadership campaign.

"I'm optimistic and determined about what we can do, together, as a party to break through the barriers that people say can't be broken, to heal the divisions that people say can't be healed, and to make post-Brexit Britain the success that so many naysayers insist it can never be."

...
Tags: sajid javid, british government, finance minister, boris johnson
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Latest From World

Shah also said Imran Khan tried to mislead the international community whereas the truth is that he has been a pawn in the conspiracies against democracy for the last over 20 years. (Photo: File)

Imran Khan a 'compulsive liar', advocate of terrorists: Pakistan's Opposition

In a statement last week, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena alleged the attacks 'were the work of international drug dealers' to sabotage his anti-narcotics drive. (Photo: AP)

Attackers of Sri Lanka Easter Sunday bombings were inspired by ISIS

A long-standing Eurosceptic, Priti Patel had steered the Vote Leave campaign in the lead up to the June 2016 referendum in favour of Britain's exit from the European Union (EU). (Photo: File)

Priti Patel appointed Britain's first Indian-origin Home Secretary

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's press conference on Wednesday was blacked out by TV news channel in the country. (Photo: ANI)

As Imran Khan defends media freedom in Pak, Maryam Nawaz's presser blacked out



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Neetu Kapoor calls FaceApp challenge 'exaggerated', takes hilarious dig with this pic

Rishi Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Samsung confirms Galaxy Fold launch coming soon; India could be first

Samsung has also been hard at work to improve the overall Galaxy Fold user experience.
 

US imposes record USD 5 bn fine, restrictions on Facebook in privacy probe

In a split decision by the FTC, two members said the penalty was insufficient. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Soldiers trained on mountain warfare by Kargil Battle School

Soldiers after completing a training in the Kargil Battle School. (Photo: ANI)
 

Chhatisgarh's Garbage cafe to provide free food in exchange of trash

AMC will open a first-of-its-kind 'Garbage Cafe' within a few days under which poor people and rag pickers will get free food in exchange for one kilogram of plastic, while breakfast will be provided if half a kilogram of plastic is brought to the cafe. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Priya Prakash Varrier's 'kissing' video trends on internet, but there's twist

Priya Prakash Varrier's kissing video. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Priti Patel appointed Britain's first Indian-origin Home Secretary

A long-standing Eurosceptic, Priti Patel had steered the Vote Leave campaign in the lead up to the June 2016 referendum in favour of Britain's exit from the European Union (EU). (Photo: File)

Video: Roller coaster breaks down at UK theme park, people left hanging 100ft in air

The Smiler is a roller coaster located at Alton Towers theme park in Staffordshire, United Kingdom. (Photo: Screengrab)

Theresa May resigns as British PM, Boris Johnson takes over

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo: AP)

UK’s Boris Johnson pledges to get Brexit done after winning race to be PM

'We are going to take advantage of all the opportunities it will bring,' Johnson said. (Photo: File)

Italy to work with Boris Johnson to ensure orderly Brexit: PM

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday said that Italy will ensure orderly Brexit. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham