Nirav Modi remanded to custody in UK prison until August 22

PTI
Published Jul 25, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
Updated Jul 25, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
He appeared for the first time since his bail appeal was rejected by the UK High Court earlier last month.
Modi, 48, has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest in March in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion PNB fraud and money laundering case. (Photo: File)
London: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was on Thursday further remanded to judicial custody until August 22.

During a short remand hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court via videolink from Wandsworth prison, the judge extended Modi's remand till August 22. Modi, 48, has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest in March in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion PNB fraud and money laundering case.

 

He appeared for the first time since his bail appeal was rejected by the UK High Court earlier last month.

