93rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

473,345

16,868

Recovered

271,688

13,089

Deaths

14,907

424

Maharashtra142899737926739 Delhi70390414372365 Tamil Nadu6746837763866 Gujarat29001210961736 Uttar Pradesh1955712586596 Rajasthan1600912611375 West Bengal151739702591 Madhya Pradesh124489473534 Haryana120106925188 Telangana104444361225 Andhra Pradesh103314779129 Karnataka101186153164 Bihar8273610655 Jammu and Kashmir6422381888 Assam637139599 Odisha5752386324 Punjab46273099113 Kerala3604188823 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2419160112 Jharkhand2219157512 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Puducherry4611769 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551480 Mizoram145240 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim83390 Meghalaya43321
World Europe 25 Jun 2020 Authoritarian regime ...
World, Europe

Authoritarian regimes are using virus to silence its critics, ex-leaders warn

REUTERS
Published Jun 25, 2020, 3:11 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2020, 3:11 pm IST
500 signatories, including more than 60 former leaders, wrote an open letter organised by Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance
Armed policemen man a checkpoint along a road in Cebu City, central Philippines. (AFP)
 Armed policemen man a checkpoint along a road in Cebu City, central Philippines. (AFP)

London: The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in authoritarian behaviour by governments around the world, posing a growing threat to democracy, hundreds of former prime ministers, presidents, Nobel laureates and lawmakers have warned.

The virus was first identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread around the world, prompting countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas and Africa to step in, many limiting free movement, free speech, public assembly and other civic rights.

 

“Authoritarian regimes, not surprisingly, are using the crisis to silence critics and tighten their political grip,” wrote some 500 signatories, including more than 60 former leaders, in an open letter organised by the Stockholm-based Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA).

“Even some democratically elected governments are fighting the pandemic by amassing emergency powers that restrict human rights and enhance state surveillance without regard to legal constraints (or) parliamentary oversight.”

More than 80 countries have enacted emergency measures, according to the U.S.-based International Center for Non-Profit Law, ranging from curfews and fines for those who breach the rules to extra surveillance, censorship and increased executive powers.

The overall impact has been a dilution of democratic norms, which has implications for political freedom as well as the ability of governments to handle the crisis and future health emergencies, said IDEA’s secretary-general.

Among the countries he cited as having introduced authoritarian measures or having fallen short on accountability were the Philippines, Hungary, El Salvador and Turkey.

“There are legitimate reasons to invoke emergency powers. However, it is always problematic when a government uses emergency powers to clamp down on independent media and other fundamental rights,” said Kevin Casas-Zamora, also a former vice-president and government minister in Costa Rica.

“We want to draw attention to the plight of democracy in the midst of this crisis. It’s not protecting democracy for its own sake; it’s that democracy has an inherent value in dealing with this pandemic and preparing for the next one.”

The outbreak has already led to the postponement or cancellation of 66 elections worldwide, a third of them national polls, according to IDEA. Nearly 50 countries have imposed some form of restriction on press freedom, 21 of them democracies.

For the signatories, including Fernando Henrique Cardoso, the former president of Brazil, and Jeb Bush, the former governor of Florida, a fundamental concern is that citizens begin to accept more authoritarian behaviour.

“Democracy is under threat, and people who care about it must summon the will, the discipline, and the solidarity to defend it. At stake are the freedom, health, and dignity of people everywhere,” they wrote.

...
Tags: philippines, hungary, el salvador, turkey, coronavirus, covid-19, lockdown restrictions, democracy, critics, authoritarian governments


Latest From World

In this photo taken Wednesday, May 20, 2020, stranded Ethiopian migrants receive informational materials informing them how to protect themselves against the coronavirus, in Bosaso, Somalia. (AP)

Who hasn't heard of COVID-19 by now? More than you think

First-term U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, awaits passersby as she hands out leaflets explaining how to vote early or by absentee ballot during a stop at the Parkchester subway station in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP)

US poll speculations suggest a leftward swing

An Army vehicle arrives at the spot of encounter with militants at Pampore in Pulwama District of South Kashmir. (PTI)

Pakistan took 'modest steps' to restrain India-focused militant groups: US report

In this May 1, 2019, file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taken from court in London. (AP)

US Justice Department strengthens charges against Wikileaks' Assange



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Americans not allowed into 30+ European countries

People cross the border between France and Spain at Behobie, southwestern France. (AP)

Russia refuses to meddle in Sino-Indian border dispute

Russian President Vladimir Putin (center). (AP)

Britain says stabbing 'atrocity' in town park was terrorism

Floral tributes are seen at a police cordon at the Abbey Gateway near Forbury Gardens park in Reading, west of London, on June 21, 2020 following a fatal stabbing incident the previous day. (AFP)

Spain reopens border with France

An employee in full protective gear checks the temperature of passengers arriving to check in for their flight bound for Beijing at the Barajas airport in Madrid on June 20, 2020. (AFP)

Slave's grave vandalised in UK city in apparent retaliation

The damaged headstone and footstone on the grave of an enslaved African man, in St Mary's churchyard, in Bristol, England, Thursday June 18, 2020, which have been vandalised in an apparent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham