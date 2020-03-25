World Europe 25 Mar 2020 Prince Charles tests ...
Prince Charles tests positive for Covid19

AFP
Published Mar 25, 2020, 5:05 pm IST
Updated Mar 25, 2020, 5:05 pm IST
The 71-year-old and his wife Camilla -- who does not have COVID-19 -- are currently self-isolating in Scotland, Clarence House said
AP file photo
 AP file photo

London:  Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, is showing mild symptoms of the new coronavirus but "otherwise remains in good health", his office said on Wednesday.

The 71-year-old and his wife Camilla -- who does not have COVID-19 -- are currently self-isolating in Scotland, Clarence House said.

 

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus," it said in a statement, using his official title.

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

"The Duchess of Cornwall (Camilla) has also been tested but does not have the virus.

"In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland."

The couple were tested by the state-run National Health Service (NHS) in Aberdeenshire in northeast Scotland, it said.

