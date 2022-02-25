World Europe 25 Feb 2022 Russia bans UK fligh ...
World, Europe

Russia bans UK flights over its airspace after sanctions

PTI
Published Feb 25, 2022, 2:47 pm IST
Updated Feb 25, 2022, 2:47 pm IST
Rosaviatsiya said that all flights by the U.K. carriers to Russia as well as transit flights are banned starting Friday
A Ukrainian firefighter walks between at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo: AP)
 A Ukrainian firefighter walks between at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo: AP)

Moscow: Russia's civil aviation authority has banned U.K. flights to and over Russia in retaliation to the British ban on Aeroflot flights.

Rosaviatsiya said that all flights by the U.K. carriers to Russia as well as transit flights are banned starting Friday.

 

It said the measure was taken in response to the unfriendly decisions by the British authorities who banned flights to the U.K. by the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot as part of sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

...
Tags: russia-ukraine crisis, russia-ukraine standoff, ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow


Latest From World

China is attempting to impose its agenda in Southeast Asia by establishing its Confucius Institutes (CIs). (Photo: ANI)

China using 'cultural appropriation' to expand soft borders: Report

Smoke rises from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. (AP)

Latest: Ukraine army says fighting Russian forces outside capital Kyiv

UN gives $20 million to scale up Ukraine humanitarian aid

President Joe Biden speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP)

Biden hits Russia with new sanctions, says Putin 'chose' war



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Latest: Ukraine army says fighting Russian forces outside capital Kyiv

Smoke rises from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. (AP)

UN gives $20 million to scale up Ukraine humanitarian aid

Putin accuses US, allies of ignoring Russian security needs

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to the media during a joint news conference with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP)

UK researchers developing new COVID-19 vaccines

Syringes and vials of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen on a work surface during a drive through clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston. (Photo: AP)

Russia adds troops near Ukraine despite drawdown claims: US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, arrives to attend a military drill outside the city of Rivne, northern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->