Body parts of murdered journalist found in Saudi official's home: report

Jamal Khashoggi – a fierce critic of Saudi’s human rights violations and of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s policies – disappeared after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to complete the required paperwork for his marriage. (Photo: AP | File)

London: The body parts of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi have been found at the Saudi consul general’s home in Istanbul, according to reports.

According to Sky News, Khashoggi, the 59-year-old Washington Post contributor’s body had been “cut up” and his face “disfigured”, with the remains found in the garden of the consul general's home.

In an interview, Dogu Perincek, leader of Turkey’s Rodina party claimed that the journalist’s body parts were discovered in a well in the garden at the general’s home, Haberler reported.

This development came shortly after the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave a public speech and accused Saudi Arabia of plotting journalist’s murder. Erdogan also said the murder was planned in advance, can be no cover-up and asked for the extradition of 18 suspects.

Earlier, the Turkish government said they had recordings confirming that Khashoggi was tortured, killed and dismembered.

