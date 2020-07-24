122nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,288,130

48,446

Recovered

816,205

31,938

Deaths

30,645

755

Maharashtra34750219425312854 Tamil Nadu1929641367933232 Delhi1273641090653745 Karnataka80863293101616 Andhra Pradesh7271137555884 Uttar Pradesh58104358031298 Gujarat52563380592256 West Bengal51757316561255 Telangana5082639327447 Rajasthan3322023815594 Bihar3006619876208 Haryana2818621697372 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2484216836770 Odisha1983513750139 Jammu and Kashmir157118607273 Kerala15033616146 Punjab113017641269 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5968423029 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4176254128 Tripura334520338 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur206014180 Himachal Pradesh1697107711 Nagaland10874860 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh78052613 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
World America 24 Jul 2020 Bill Gates denies co ...
World, America

Bill Gates denies coronavirus conspiracy theories against him

AFP
Published Jul 24, 2020, 10:10 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2020, 11:07 am IST
Doctored photos and fabricated news articles by conspiracy theorists targeting Gates have gained traction since the start of the pandemic
A video accusing Bill Gates of wanting "to eliminate 15 percent of the population" through vaccination and electronic microchips has racked up millions of views on YouTube. (AFP)
 A video accusing Bill Gates of wanting "to eliminate 15 percent of the population" through vaccination and electronic microchips has racked up millions of views on YouTube. (AFP)

Washington: Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Thursday pushed back against some of the conspiracy theories spreading online accusing him of creating the coronavirus outbreak.

"It's a bad combination of pandemic and social media and people looking for a very simple explanation," the Microsoft founder said during a CNN Town Hall interview.

 

Doctored photos and fabricated news articles crafted by conspiracy theorists -- shared thousands of times on social media platforms and messaging apps, in various languages -- targeting Gates have gained traction online since the start of the pandemic.

A video accusing Gates of wanting "to eliminate 15 percent of the population" through vaccination and electronic microchips has racked up millions of views on YouTube.

"Our foundation has given more money to buy vaccines to save lives than any group," Gates said, referring to his eponymous foundation.

 

He has pledged $250 million in efforts to fight the pandemic, and his foundation has spent billions of dollars improving health care in developing countries over the past 20 years.

"So you just turn that around. You say, ok, we're making money and we're trying to kill people with vaccines or by inventing something," Gates continued.

"And at least it's true, we're associated with vaccines, but you actually have sort of flipped the connection," he said, adding he hopes the conspiracies don't generate "vaccine hesitancy."

 

Since the start of the crisis, AFP Fact Check has debunked dozens of anti-Gates rumors circulating on platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram in languages including English, French, Spanish, Polish and Czech.

A number of accusations, including posts claiming that the FBI arrested Gates for biological terrorism or that he supports a Western plot to poison Africans, share a common thread.

They accuse the tycoon of exploiting the crisis, whether it is to "control people" or make money from selling vaccines.

"I'm a big believer in getting the truth out," Gates told CNN.

 

It is not the first time Gates has found himself targeted by conspiracy theorists. When Zika virus broke out in 2015 in Brazil, he was one of several powerful Western figures blamed for the disease.

Other rumors claim he is secretly a lizard, an old favorite among online trolls.

...
Tags: bill gates, bill gates conspiracy theories, coronavirus conspiracy theories, covid-19 conspiracy theories, zika virus conspiracy theories, fact check
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

An employee demonstrates a coronavirus breathalyser test by exhaling into a small bag called the

Israeli firm developing coronavirus breathalyser test, gives results in 30 seconds

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to join hundreds of worshipers Friday, July 24, 2020, for the first Muslim prayers at the Hagia Sophia in 86 years, weeks after a controversial high court ruling paved the way for the landmark monument to be turned back into a mosque. The conversion of the edifice, once the most important church of Christendom and the

Five things to know about the Hagia Sophia

Donald Trump cancelled the traditional, big Republican convention planned in Florida next month due to coronavirus concerns. (AFP)

Donald Trump has just 100 days left to save his presidency

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin gestures for questions during the daily briefing in Beijing on Thursday, July 23, 2020. China said

Houston consulate will remain another sore point in US-China relations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump has just 100 days left to save his presidency

Donald Trump cancelled the traditional, big Republican convention planned in Florida next month due to coronavirus concerns. (AFP)

Houston consulate will remain another sore point in US-China relations

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin gestures for questions during the daily briefing in Beijing on Thursday, July 23, 2020. China said

China threatens to retaliate as US gives 72 hours to shut Houston consulate

People look on as the Houston Fire Department responds to reports of a fire inside the Chinese Consulate in Houston. Houston police and fire officials responded to reports that documents were being burned in the courtyard of the consulate Tuesday night, according to the Houston Police Department. China says the U.S. has ordered it to close its consulate in Houston in what it called a provocation that violates international law. (AP)

UN General Assembly to go virtual for the first time in 75 years

The landmark 75th session of the UN General Assembly will begin on September 15. (Image by Groov3/Wikimedia)

US labs buckle under pressure as testing surge

People line up behind a health care worker at a mobile Coronavirus testing site at the Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham