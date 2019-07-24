World Europe 24 Jul 2019 Theresa May resigns ...
World, Europe

Theresa May resigns as British PM, Boris Johnson takes over

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 24, 2019, 7:40 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 7:46 pm IST
May served as the Prime Minister of England for three years after occupying the office on July 13, 2019.
British Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo: AP)
 British Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo: AP)

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May has tendered her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Her resignation has come after Boris Johnson was chosen as her successor on Tuesday. Johnson took charge of the top office on Wednesday.

 

May served as the Prime Minister of England for three years. She had taken over the office on July 13, 2019.

Her resignation was largely speculated as Britain was unable to formally exit the European Union which was one of her election promises.

May was the second woman prime minister of Britain after Margaret Thatcher.

...
Tags: theresa may, boris johnson


Latest From World

One of the motorists passing by from there noticed the grenade and called police. (Photo: Representational)

Indian-origin puts toy grenade in Singapore to see reaction, fined

India's Deputy High Commissionerwas summoned by Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan's Director General for South Asia and SAARC over the alleged incidents. (Photo: Representational)

Pak summons India's Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations

'Pakistan at the moment, most of all needs stability (and thus) a good relationship with our neighbours,' Khan said. (Photo: File)

Imran Khan asks India to set aside differences and focus on trade

His arrest came just two days after an ATC in Lahore granted interim bail to him and three of his aides until August 31 against surety bonds of PKR 50,000 each. (Photo: File)

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's judicial custody extended



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US imposes record USD 5 bn fine, restrictions on Facebook in privacy probe

In a split decision by the FTC, two members said the penalty was insufficient. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Soldiers trained on mountain warfare by Kargil Battle School

Soldiers after completing a training in the Kargil Battle School. (Photo: ANI)
 

Chhatisgarh's Garbage cafe to provide free food in exchange of trash

AMC will open a first-of-its-kind 'Garbage Cafe' within a few days under which poor people and rag pickers will get free food in exchange for one kilogram of plastic, while breakfast will be provided if half a kilogram of plastic is brought to the cafe. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Priya Prakash Varrier's 'kissing' video trends on internet, but there's twist

Priya Prakash Varrier's kissing video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Meet Shaheen Parvez, the unconventional devotee of Lord Hanuman

Shaheen has an idol of the Hindu god at her home which she worships daily. (Photo: ANI)
 

In an environment friendly step, railways to electrify all broad gauge rail routes

'Railways have decided to electrify 100 per cent of its broad gauge rail routes in mission mode, as a green mode of transport,' Goyal said during Question Hour. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Video: Roller coaster breaks down at UK theme park, people left hanging 100ft in air

The Smiler is a roller coaster located at Alton Towers theme park in Staffordshire, United Kingdom. (Photo: Screengrab)

UK’s Boris Johnson pledges to get Brexit done after winning race to be PM

'We are going to take advantage of all the opportunities it will bring,' Johnson said. (Photo: File)

Italy to work with Boris Johnson to ensure orderly Brexit: PM

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday said that Italy will ensure orderly Brexit. (Photo: AFP)

Sacked in 2017, Priti Patel may be among top 4 in Boris Johnson’s diverse UK cabinet

A record number of ethnic minority politicians, including Priti Patel and Alok Sharma, are expected to serve as ministers in the new Boris Johnson cabinet. (Photo: File)

5 things you may not know about Boris Johnson, UK’s next PM

In fact, until the age of eight, Johnson was severely deaf because of glue ear, a condition where the ear canal fills with fluid that can cause temporary hearing loss. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham