92nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

456,248

9,151

Recovered

258,599

6,067

Deaths

14,483

147

Maharashtra139010696316531 Delhi66602393132301 Tamil Nadu6460335339833 Gujarat27880199171685 Uttar Pradesh1832211601569 Rajasthan1543112040356 West Bengal147289218580 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana111995950169 Andhra Pradesh98344592119 Karnataka97216004150 Telangana95534224220 Bihar7974576752 Jammu and Kashmir6088353185 Odisha5470386324 Assam538832039 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3452180723 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2302148712 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry4021659 Nagaland3301410 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
World Europe 24 Jun 2020 Russia refuses to me ...
World, Europe

Russia refuses to meddle in Sino-Indian border dispute

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jun 24, 2020, 9:41 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2020, 10:31 am IST
Russia maintains close ties with both India and China and its views are therefore seen as extremely important
Russian President Vladimir Putin (center). (AP)
 Russian President Vladimir Putin (center). (AP)

New Delhi: Russia on Tuesday said it would not mediate in the Sino-Indian border dispute and said that both Asian countries were capable of bilaterally handling the issue peacefully.

Interacting with reporters through video conference after a trilateral meeting of the Russia-India-China (RIC) video-conference meeting at the foreign ministerial level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov however hoped both Asian neighbours would remain committed to the peaceful resolution of the issue. The comments come a week after the deadly border clash between Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan valley in the Ladakh sector in which both sides suffered casualties.  

 

Russia maintains close ties with both India and China and its views are therefore seen as extremely important. Moscow is also an important supplier of cutting-edge defence platforms to India and has time-tested ties with New Delhi that go back decades as the erstwhile Soviet Union.  

In response to a media query, the Russian Foreign Minister said, “You asked me whether Russia can contribute to better relations between India and China, ... We never sought to help India and China build better relations because they have everything they need to solve every kind of problem which may possibly arise between them. It’s ok to have problems with your neighbours and with other countries ... I don’t think India and China need any help from the outside ... especially when it comes to concrete issues. They can solve them on their own. ... I see no reason why Russia or anyone else would be imposing their services on India and China to help them solve their own problems.”

Mr. Lavrov added, “On the recent events, New Delhi and Beijing have already shown their commitment to peaceful resolution, after this incident, they already started meetings at the level of defence officers, foreign ministers and by the way neither of the two made any statements that would indicate that any of them would proceed with other non-diplomatic solutions. We hope the situation will continue to be peaceful, they will continue to be committed to peaceful resolution of disputes.”

The Russian Foreign Minister further said, “We maintain very close contact with India and China inside (multilateral fora) BRICS and SCO. ... the very fact that we have very close cooperation helps to foster the dialogue between India and China. They have very good ongoing dialogue and can work together to promote their economic and financial and other interests. ... I can tell you their relations have gone a very long way. In the last couple of years, they made huge progress.”

...
Tags: russia response, india china face-off, standoff, sino-indian border dispute, peace efforts


Latest From World

This June 22, 2020, satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the border between India and China. (AP)

RIC should properly deal with bilateral ties: Chinese foreign minister

A rural village in the Moutse Valley, 160 kms (100 miles) north east of Johannesburg, South Africa, near the clinic where the Ndlovu Youth Choir waits to be processed for Covid-19 testing. (AP)

Worst of COVID-19 is yet to come in South Africa: Top scientist

Representational Image. (PTI)

World's first yoga university outside India launched in US

Workers in full protective gear transfer the body of a COVID-19 victim to the Azcapotzalco crematorium in Mexico City. (AP)

Latin America and Caribbean pass 100,000 COVID-19 deaths



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Britain cannot ‘photoshop’ its cultural landscape: Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AFP)

Europe starts to reopen borders

A woman walks through a disinfection booth upon arrival to the opening of Cinemacar drive-in cinema in Alicante on June 11, 2020. (AFP)

Coronavirus pandemic still accelerating: WHO chief

A Yemeni doctor wearing protective suit treats a covid patient at a quarantine facilitiy in the city of Taez. AFP photo

Russia's low death toll raises suspicion

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right). (AP)

Far-right protesters cause mayhem in London, Johnson condemns ‘racist thuggery’

An injured man is taken away by police after fights take place in Trafalgar Square. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham