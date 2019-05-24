Theresa May resigns over failed Brexit, Britain looks for new Prime Minister

British Prime Minister Theresa May made the announcement about her deparure. (Photo:AP)

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to resign on Friday June 7, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power who is likely to push for a more decisive Brexit divorce deal.

After a crisis-riven premiership of almost three years, May is due to meet the chairman of the powerful Conservative 1922 Committee, which can make or break prime ministers.

Also Read: Theresa May's key minister resigns, amid Brexit mayhem

May will remain in office during a Conservative Party leadership election lasting about six weeks. The contest is likely to start on June 10 after US President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain, The Times reported.

“Sadly, I have not been able to convince MPs to back my Brexit deal. I will resign on Friday, June 7,” she was quoted as saying by Reuters.

A leadership contest will begin next week, May said, adding that she will serve till a new PM is found.

May said she has informed the Queen of her decision.