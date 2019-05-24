LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
World Europe 24 May 2019 Theresa May resigns ...
World, Europe

Theresa May resigns over failed Brexit, Britain looks for new Prime Minister

REUTERS
Published May 24, 2019, 2:22 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2019, 3:15 pm IST
After a crisis-riven premiership of almost three years, May will resign on Friday June 7, paving way for contest to decide new UK PM.
British Prime Minister Theresa May made the announcement about her deparure. (Photo:AP)
 British Prime Minister Theresa May made the announcement about her deparure. (Photo:AP)

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to resign on Friday June 7, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power who is likely to push for a more decisive Brexit divorce deal.

After a crisis-riven premiership of almost three years, May is due to meet the chairman of the powerful Conservative 1922 Committee, which can make or break prime ministers.

 

Also Read: Theresa May's key minister resigns, amid Brexit mayhem

May will remain in office during a Conservative Party leadership election lasting about six weeks. The contest is likely to start on June 10 after US President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain, The Times reported.

“Sadly, I have not been able to convince MPs to back my Brexit deal. I will resign on Friday, June 7,” she was quoted as saying by Reuters.

A leadership contest will begin next week, May said, adding that she will serve till a new PM is found.

May said she has informed the Queen of her decision.

...
Tags: theresa may, brexit, european union
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Latest From World

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would quit, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power. (Photo:AP)

Theresa May resigns: The UK PM's turmoil filled 3 years at Downing Street

Pelosi went first, with demure shrugs and practiced sass. (Photo:AP)

Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi fire insults as their feud heats up

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Lindh's release 'unexplainable and unconscionable.' (Photo:Counterextremism)

Trump made attempts to stop early release of 'American Taliban' from US prison

Avenatti was arrested in March after prosecutors said that the 48-year-old attorney threatened to release 'damaging information' about Nike. (Photo:AP)

Adult performer Stormy Daniels' ex-lawyer facing more charges



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Theresa May resigns: The UK PM's turmoil filled 3 years at Downing Street

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would quit, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power. (Photo:AP)
 

Nepali girl, 18, dances her way into Guinness book

Bandana, a resident of Dhankuta district in eastern Nepal, started dancing at the age of five and would often dance with her younger brother. (Photo: Bandana Nepal)
 

Have a look at ten greatest World Cup matches of all time

England will play against South Africa in the curtain-raiser at The Oval in London. (Photo: Sachin Tendulkar FC/Twitter)
 

Ankita Lokhande and her BF Vicky Jain buy big 8 BHK flat; to marry by end of 2019?

Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Floating hospitals to the rescue in climate change hit Bangladesh

The NGO, Friendship, currently runs two floating hospitals and are in the process of building five more. These would all be handed over to the Bangladesh government in five years time. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Adult performer Stormy Daniels' ex-lawyer facing more charges

Avenatti was arrested in March after prosecutors said that the 48-year-old attorney threatened to release 'damaging information' about Nike. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Everything you need to know about EU parliamentary elections in UK

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party is on course to win European parliamentary election in the United Kingdom while pro-European Union parties remain divided. (Photo:AP)

End of Theresa May in sight over Brexit

Theresa May

UK warned 16 NATO Nations of Russian hacking attempts: Foreign Minister

He accused Russia's intelligence services of mounting a 'global campaign' targeting critical infrastructure. (Photo:AP)

Theresa May's key minister resigns, amid Brexit mayhem

The Prime Minister's office has said that May was 'disappointed' that Leadsom had resigned. (Photo:AP)

May may not be able to rescue Brexit deal

Britain Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham