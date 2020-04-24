31st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

24,423

1,384

Recovered

5,457

445

Deaths

780

59

Maharashtra6817957301 Gujarat2815265127 Delhi251485753 Rajasthan203449332 Madhya Pradesh184621092 Tamil Nadu175586622 Uttar Pradesh162122625 Telangana97025225 Andhra Pradesh95514529 West Bengal51410318 Karnataka47415218 Jammu and Kashmir4541095 Kerala4503313 Punjab2987017 Haryana2751863 Bihar214442 Odisha94331 Jharkhand5783 Uttarakhand48250 Himachal Pradesh40182 Assam36191 Chhatisgarh36300 Chandigarh27150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
World Europe 24 Apr 2020 Covid death toll cli ...
World, Europe

Covid death toll climbs to 1,90,000 worldwide, two thirds of fatalities from Europe

AFP
Published Apr 24, 2020, 2:22 pm IST
Updated Apr 24, 2020, 3:34 pm IST
The country with the most deaths is the United States with 49,963, followed by Italy with 25,549, Spain with 22,157
A nurse checks the temperature of a woman as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus outside the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok. AFP Photo
 A nurse checks the temperature of a woman as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus outside the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok. AFP Photo

Paris: The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic crossed 190,000 on Friday, with nearly two-thirds of the fatalities in Europe, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 0740 GMT.

A total of 190,089 people have died and 2,698,733 been infected since the virus emerged in China in December. The hardest hit continent is Europe, with 116,221 deaths and 1,296,248 cases.

 

The country with the most deaths is the United States with 49,963, followed by Italy with 25,549, Spain with 22,157, France with 21,856 and Britain 18,738.

...
Tags: covid-19, coronavirus outbreak, covid-19 death toll


Latest From World

In this file photo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC. AP Photo

China 'will pay a price' for causing economic challenges worldwide, says Pompeo

A man wearing a face mask walks past closed Sule pagoda and a mosque in downtown Yangon, Myanmar, A man wearing a face mask walks past closed Sule pagoda and a mosque in downtown Yangon, Myanmar. AP Photo

China shuts down borders with Myanmar amid conflict

Together Omaha food pantry workers load supplies into a vehicle driving up to the pantry in Omaha, Neb., Thursday,

Unemployment rates peak in US amid pandmeic, highest since Great Depression

Protesters calling for businesses closed by state order due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak gather outside the home of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker in Swampscott, Massachusetts. AP Photo

Amid protests, Trump favours phased reopening of US economy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Economic impact of coronavirus crisis to be 'significant, but temporary': UK

File image of UK Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak. (AFP)

Indians among minority groups in UK worst hit by coronavirus

Indians among worst affected minority groups in England. (AFP Photo)

WHO calls for global unity on virus after Trump's stinging attack

Medical workers putting on PPEs at the beginning of their shift at the emergency field hospital run by Samaritan's Purse and Mount Sinai Health System in Central Park, New York. AFP photo

Spain reports lowest daily deaths in one month as country ramps up testing

In this April 1, 2020, file photo, an Aid worker from the Spanish NGO Open Arms talks to an elderly woman before a COVID-19 test at a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain. AP Photo

Europe records over 7,50,000 coronavirus cases

Representational image. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham