My daughter is having nightmares: 6-yr-old sexually abused in UK school

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 24, 2018, 3:43 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2018, 3:43 pm IST
The girl gave details of the assault to a medic and claimed that she was attacked while she was distracted by her friend.
A 6-year-old girl has claimed that she was sexually assaulted by a boy at her school in Linconshire. (Representational Image)
A 6-year-old girl has claimed that she was sexually assaulted by a boy at her school in Linconshire.

The victim’s mother said, “I couldn’t believe what I was hearing - it broke my heart into a million pieces.”

 

The girl gave details of the assault to a medic and claimed that she was attacked while she was distracted by her friend, The Sun reported.

“Hearing my baby girl speak about that was gut-wrenching. It felt like I had been stabbed in the heart. It is hard to find the words. I was in shock, I was angry and I felt sick. I wanted to make it all better but I knew I couldn’t,” the girl’s mother said.

“The school said they could move my daughter into the other class but that is the same one in which the boy who was there at the time is in. I feel the school has let my child down big time and I am so upset and angry,” she added. “My daughter is having nightmares and is scarred for life."

The incident was reported to the police who have passed the details on to Lincolnshire social services. Meanwhile, council chiefs are investigating the case.

The school claims to have found “no evidence” but said that they take allegations very seriously.

