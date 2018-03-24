search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

Could hear Sophie scream: UK couple tortured, filmed then killed French nanny

AFP
Published Mar 24, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
The pair accused the victim of collaborating with Kouider's former partner Mark Walton, an original member of the band Boyzone.
Their mother, Sabrina Kouider, 35, and her 40-year-old partner Ouissem Medouni, also French, are standing trial at England's Old Bailey central criminal court for the murder of Lionnet. (Photo: AFP)
 Their mother, Sabrina Kouider, 35, and her 40-year-old partner Ouissem Medouni, also French, are standing trial at England's Old Bailey central criminal court for the murder of Lionnet. (Photo: AFP)

London: A couple living in London tortured their young French au pair and subjected her to hours of interrogation before later killing her and burning her body, the prosecution told a court Tuesday.

The charred remains of 21-year-old Sophie Lionnet were discovered by the fire brigade on September 20, in the back garden of the southwest London home where she cared for two children.

 

Their mother, Sabrina Kouider, 35, and her 40-year-old partner Ouissem Medouni, also French, are standing trial at England's Old Bailey central criminal court for the murder of Lionnet.

In the second trial day on Tuesday, prosecutor Richard Horwell told jurors the pair "agreed upon a campaign of intimidation, torture and violence" which culminated in them killing the nanny.

Lionnet's cause of death is unknown due the attempt to dispose of her body, although a scientist found she suffered a fractured jawbone within hours of her death.

She is also known to have suffered bruising, and fractures to her sternum and ribs between 36 hours and three days before dying.

"Sophie's death was no accident or unintended consequence, but the end result of a course of purposeful and sustained violence," Horwell said.

One witness due to give evidence in court has told authorities of the two defendants torturing Lionnet in the bathroom of the family home.

They "could hear Sophie screaming and lots of splashing of water," the prosecutor told the court.

Both defendants have denied murder and sat in court -- Kouider in a black coat and Medouni in a navy blue suit -- where a number of the victim's family were also present.

The have pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice by burning Lionnet's body, which was found after a neighbour alerted emergency services to thick black smoke.

When the fire brigade arrived at the house they found Medouni next to a barbeque with chicken on it, and the burning bonfire which he claimed contained a sheep after the officers uncovered Lionnet's remains.

Victim filmed

Earlier on Tuesday the packed courtroom heard clips of more than eight hours of audio recordings of Lionnet being interrogated by the couple.

In one of the clips, in which the defendants switched between English and French, Kouider is heard screaming at Lionnet.

"I pray to God not to make me touch you. I don't want to make my hands dirty," she told the nanny in a clip dated September 11.

The couple also accused the young nanny, who had worked for them since December 2015, of being a spy.

During the interrogations, the pair accuse Lionnet of collaborating with Kouider's former partner Mark Walton -- who was an original member of the Irish pop band Boyzone.

They accuse her of helping him enter the family home and drug and sexually abuse family members, including claims Walton extracted sperm from Medouni, claims dismissed by the prosecution as a fantasy.

On Monday, the court heard that Kouider had also falsely labelled Walton a paedophile using a fake Facebook account in 2015.

The couple's recorded interrogations of Lionnet included a video in which she appears slim and anxious, hesitantly confessing her supposed involvement with Walton.

Jurors were also shown photographs of her before moving to London, with the prosecutor described as a "completely different young woman" by the prosecutor.

Tags: sophie lionnet, sabrina kouider, ouissem medouni, mark walton
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pizza makes you more productive at work, study says

Handing out any kind of free food apparently does not do the trick, the study specifically states that the key to motivating people in the office is by offering them free pizza.
 

Apple’s first official app for Windows 10 — iTunes

Apple will reach out to those who prefer the minimalist Windows 10 S.
 

Here’s why journal writing is good for you

Researchers found that those who wrote about their past failures had lower cortisol levels. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Moto X4 (6GB RAM) review: Lacks the X factor

"With such abundance of memory, this phone is ideal for those who multitask a lot."
 

Prolonged antibiotic use in women ups death risk: Study

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Man tries breaking fight between two bulls, here's what happens

The man can be seen crash-landing on the tar road, looking shocked and humiliated, before stepping back. (Youtube Screengrab/ SKS Rocks)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

My daughter is having nightmares: 6-yr-old sexually abused in UK school

A 6-year-old girl has claimed that she was sexually assaulted by a boy at her school in Linconshire. (Representational Image)

Police kill gunman in French hostage-taking, 2 others dead

The gunman claimed allegiance to the Islamic State group, the local prosecutor's office said, and the incident was being treated as a terror attack. (Photo: AP)

3 killed in France terrorist attack

Policemen at work as a van is taken away outside the Super U supermarket after special forces killed a gunman who had taken several people hostages for more than three hours. (Photo:AFP)

8 held as hostages in France’s supermarket, gunman claims ISIS allegiance

Eight people are being held captive in a supermarket in the south-western France town of Trebes, a police source said on Friday, adding that the hostage-taker had shot at a police officer.(Representational Image)

Ex-French Prez Sarkozy in custody over 2007 election collusion with Gaddafi

France opened a judicial inquiry in 2013 into allegations that Nicolas Sarkozy’s successful 2007 election bid benefited from illicit funds from late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham