Britain to convene G7 meeting on Afghanistan

PTI
Published Aug 23, 2021, 1:13 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2021, 1:13 am IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will convene a meeting of leaders from the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday
 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AFP Photo)

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will convene a meeting of leaders from the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday for urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Johnson said it is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years.

 

The UK holds this year's presidency of the G-7 nations, which is also made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Tags: boris johnson, afghanistan, g-7 summit
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


