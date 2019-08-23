World Europe 23 Aug 2019 Watch: Boris Johnson ...
World, Europe

Watch: Boris Johnson puts his feet up at palace during Brexit talks, Macron amused

REUTERS
Published Aug 23, 2019, 8:58 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 8:58 am IST
The Elysee later said the talks had been 'constructive' and 'thorough'.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have taken a month to embark on his first trip abroad, but he was quick to make himself at home in President Emmanuel Macron's gilded palace, putting his feet up on the furniture. (Photo: AP)
 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have taken a month to embark on his first trip abroad, but he was quick to make himself at home in President Emmanuel Macron's gilded palace, putting his feet up on the furniture. (Photo: AP)

Paris: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have taken a month to embark on his first trip abroad, but he was quick to make himself at home in President Emmanuel Macron's gilded palace, putting his feet up on the furniture.

Never shy to play the clown during his political career, Johnson was filmed joking to the cameras and briefly resting his foot on a coffee table at the Elysee palace, before waving at photographers in the room. Macron watched on, looking amused.

 

The scene took place after Johnson and Macron addressed journalists in the Elysee courtyard, during which Macron warned there was not enough time to wholly rewrite Britain's Brexit divorce deal before an October 31 deadline.

The Elysee later said the talks had been "constructive" and "thorough."

Macron and Johnson both tweeted warm words following the discussions, held as the PM attempts to re-open talks on the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement.

...
Tags: boris johnson, macron, brexit, french, uk
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris


Latest From World

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said wildfires in the Amazon were an 'international crisis' and called on this weekend's G7 to address the issue. (Photo: File)

'International crisis': French President on Amazon wildfires

Russia and the US traded accusations at the United Nations Thursday of risking a new arms race as China said it would play no part in any new missile deal. (Photo: AFP)

'We will not stand idle': US, Russia trade barbs at UN over 'new arms race'

Trump on Tuesday said that he was willing to either mediate or do something to resolve the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan. (Photo: File)

Trump ready to assist India, Pak over Kashmir if asked by both: US official

Pakistan High Commissioner Major Gen. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat has called on Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and apprised him on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of India's historic move to change the constitutional status of the region. (Photo: File)

Sri Lanka desists from speaking on Kashmir, Pak envoy apprises Sirisena



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Latest iPhone 11 leak details Apple’s powerful secret

Apple has faster charging solutions; but sell as an optional extra.
 

Ex-Speaker admits lifting computers, ACs from Andhra Assembly to prevent spoilage

Kodela Sivaprasad was the Speaker during the Telugu Desam Party's tenure. (Photo: FIle0
 

Exclusive Apple leak confirms every last iPhone 11 detail

No less than eleven new features that Apple had hoped to keep under wraps have been revealed.
 

Check out the humanoid Russia sent aboard the Soyuz

Fyodor will only stay on the ISS for two weeks to undergo some tests. (Photo: Roscosmos)
 

Yamaha XSR250 on the cards?

Yamaha XSR250 would be part of Yamaha’s XSR Heritage lineup consisting of XSR155 and XSR900.
 

New Bose Portable Home speaker to take on Amazon, Google

It promises improved 360-degree sound, deeper bass, and up to 12 hours of battery life.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

'No third party should ‘interfere’ in Kashmir issue,' says Macron

The two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of the dynamic and multi-faceted bilateral relationship during their more than 90-minute long one-on-one meeting at Chateau de Chantilly. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)

Nirav Modi's remand extended till Sept 19, UK extradition trial expected in May 2020

Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant on March 19 and has been in prison since. (Photo: File)

French zoo 'outraged' by visitors writing names on rhino's back

A photograph of the 35-year-old female rhinoceros with the words 'Camille' and 'Julien' on its back has been widely shared on social media, triggering an outcry. (Photo: Twitter)

Boris Johnson to hold frank Brexit talks with Macron in Paris

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Paris on Thursday, a day after Berlin offered a glimmer of hope that an agreement could be reached to avoid a chaotic 'no deal' Brexit. (Photo: AFP)

Man arrested in Spain for 'upskirting' over 500 women, posting videos online

Police arrested the 53-year-old Colombian national while he was in the act of recording up the dress of a woman on the Madrid metro using a 'strategically placed mobile phone' in his backpack, the statement said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham