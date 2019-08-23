Watch: Boris Johnson puts his feet up at palace during Brexit talks, Macron amused

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have taken a month to embark on his first trip abroad, but he was quick to make himself at home in President Emmanuel Macron's gilded palace, putting his feet up on the furniture. (Photo: AP)

Paris: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have taken a month to embark on his first trip abroad, but he was quick to make himself at home in President Emmanuel Macron's gilded palace, putting his feet up on the furniture.

Never shy to play the clown during his political career, Johnson was filmed joking to the cameras and briefly resting his foot on a coffee table at the Elysee palace, before waving at photographers in the room. Macron watched on, looking amused.

The scene took place after Johnson and Macron addressed journalists in the Elysee courtyard, during which Macron warned there was not enough time to wholly rewrite Britain's Brexit divorce deal before an October 31 deadline.

The Elysee later said the talks had been "constructive" and "thorough."

Macron and Johnson both tweeted warm words following the discussions, held as the PM attempts to re-open talks on the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement.

Today I met President @EmmanuelMacron in Paris. Let’s get Brexit done, sensibly and pragmatically and in the interests of both sides. Let’s get on with deepening and intensifying the friendship and the partnership between our nations. pic.twitter.com/qv7BlAOhW7 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 22, 2019