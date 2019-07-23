World Europe 23 Jul 2019 Boris Johnson electe ...
Boris Johnson elected as the new UK Prime Minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 23, 2019, 4:36 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2019, 4:48 pm IST
More details are awaited.
Boris Johnson wins the Tory leadership contest. (Photo: File)
 Boris Johnson wins the Tory leadership contest. (Photo: File)

London: Boris Johnson has been declared as the new United Kingdom prime Minister on Tuesday.

New PM Boris Johnson paid tribute to his opponent Jeremy Hunt after winning Conservative leadership contest.

 

He says, Mr Hunt is a "font of excellent ideas" and he promises to steal them. He also pays tribute to outgoing PM Theresa May for her service to the country.

The outgoing PM pledges 'full support' to the new PM in her tweet.

...
