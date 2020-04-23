30th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

21,559

187

Recovered

4,406

36

Deaths

685

4

Maharashtra5649789251 Gujarat24071790 Delhi22487240 Rajasthan19353440 Tamil Nadu16296620 Madhya Pradesh15871520 Uttar Pradesh14491730 Telangana9431940 Andhra Pradesh8131200 West Bengal456790 Kerala4373080 Karnataka4271310 Jammu and Kashmir407920 Punjab278530 Haryana2641580 Bihar143420 Odisha83320 Jharkhand4980 Uttarakhand46230 Himachal Pradesh39160 Chhatisgarh36280 Assam35190 Chandigarh27140 Meghalaya1200 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura210 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
World Europe 23 Apr 2020 Indians among minori ...
World, Europe

Indians among minority groups in UK worst hit by coronavirus

PTI
Published Apr 23, 2020, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Apr 23, 2020, 4:15 pm IST
Figures released by National Health Service show that of 13,918 patients those identifying with Indian ethnicity made up 3 per cent
Indians among worst affected minority groups in England. (AFP Photo)
 Indians among worst affected minority groups in England. (AFP Photo)

London: People of Indian origin in the UK have emerged as the among the worst affected minority group from the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official data on COVID-19 deaths in hospitals across England.

Figures released this week by the National Health Service (NHS) England show that of the 13,918 patients who died in hospitals till April 17 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, 16.2 per cent were of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) background and those identifying with Indian ethnicity made up 3 per cent of that.

 

This was followed by Caribbeans as the second-largest ethnic group affected in the COVID-19 death toll at 2.9 per cent, followed by Pakistanis at 2.1 per cent.

The data, only a limited snapshot of the UK-wide COVID-19 tests, follows the British government's announcement of a review into the coronavirus death toll disparity among the BAME population.

"We have seen, both across the population as a whole but in those who work in the NHS, a much higher proportion who've died from minority backgrounds and that really worries me," said UK health secretary Matt Hancock while launching the review last week.

The proportion of deaths among BAME groups is much higher compared to their roughly 13 per cent make-up of the total population.

A further breakdown shows COVID-19 deaths among those identifying with white ethnicity at 73.6 per cent and mixed ethnicity at 0.7 per cent.

"The government must take every necessary step to address this devastating disparity and protect all sectors of the population equally and now," said Dr Chaand Nagpaul, Council Chair of the British Medical Association (BMA), the doctors' union lobbying for the review.

"It also means taking vital steps now to protect our BAME communities until we can develop a detailed understanding of the threats they face. This could include that those at greatest risk, including older and retired doctors, are not working in potentially infectious settings," he said.

The UK's death toll due to the coronavirus is the fourth highest in Europe, behind Italy, Spain and France, all of whom have reported over 20,000 deaths.

...
Tags: indian origin, coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus (covid-19), britain's national health service, coronavirus death toll, indians in uk, indian ethnicity
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Latest From World

Two cats in New York are first pets in US to test positive for COVID19. (Photo- FreePix)

Two pet cats test positive for Covid19 in New York

A man, wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, makes a purchase at a fish stall in Geylang Serai wet market in Singapore. PTI photo

Indians among 1,000 foreign workers in Singapore to test positive for coronavirus

Pakistan on Thursday said it has reported 742 new cases of COVID-19 . (PTI Photo)

Covid19 cases rises to 10,513 in Pakistan; 224 deaths

A sign on the window at a 7-Eleven store reads,

White House shifts from raising alarms to reopening country amid coronavirus pandemic



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Migrants in Greece shot after violating coronavirus quarantine rules

Police on the Greek island of Lesbos detain a youth during clashes near the Moria refugee camp. (AFP Photo)

In a first, Pope to livestream Easter Sunday mass at Vatican

Pope Francis at the Saturday Vigil at the Vatican City on Saturday. (AFP)

Global coronavirus deaths top 170,000

Representational image (AFP)

1.5 million coronavirus cases in the world

An elderly homeless woman clasps the arm of doctor Anahi Moreno during a routine health check-up in a mobile clinic run by the Ministry of Inclusion and Social Wellbeing, SIBISO, near the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City. AP photo

Economic impact of coronavirus crisis to be 'significant, but temporary': UK

File image of UK Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham