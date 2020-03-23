World Europe 23 Mar 2020 Covid19: Global deat ...
World, Europe

Covid19: Global death toll rises to 15,000

AFP
Published Mar 23, 2020, 5:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2020, 5:18 pm IST
Italy is the hardest-hit country with 5,476 deaths, followed by China
A medical worker measures body temperature at one of the entrances of the Community Health Centre in Kranj, Slovenia. AFP Photo
 A medical worker measures body temperature at one of the entrances of the Community Health Centre in Kranj, Slovenia. AFP Photo

Paris: Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic have topped 15,000 across the globe, according to an AFP tally compiled at 1100 GMT on Monday from official figures.

A total of 15,189 deaths have been recorded, the majority in Europe with 9,197 fatalities.

 

Italy is the hardest-hit country with 5,476 deaths, followed by China where the virus first emerged last year with 3,270, and Spain with 2,182.

With a total of 1,395 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours out of 172,238 officially declared cases, Europe is now the continent where the virus is spreading the most rapidly.

...
Tags: covid-19 death toll, coronavirus outbreak


Latest From World

Two healthcare workers dealing with the new coronavirus crisis applaud in return as they are cheered on by members of the Catalan regional police force Mossos d'Esquadra, local police officers and other security forces outside the Bellvitge hospital near Barcelona. AFP Photo

Spain reports 462 deaths in 24 hours, toll surges to 2,000

AFP Photo

China limps back to normalcy after two-month lockdown as virus weakens

AFP Photo

Norway to set up UN donors' fund to help poor countries fight virus pandemic

A Nepalese man covers his face with handkerchief at Tribhuvan International airpot in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday,

Nepal reports second Covid19 case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Spain reports 462 deaths in 24 hours, toll surges to 2,000

Two healthcare workers dealing with the new coronavirus crisis applaud in return as they are cheered on by members of the Catalan regional police force Mossos d'Esquadra, local police officers and other security forces outside the Bellvitge hospital near Barcelona. AFP Photo

Covid19 death toll climbs to 13,000 worldwide as more countries move towards lockdown

AFP Photo

Norway to set up UN donors' fund to help poor countries fight virus pandemic

AFP Photo

Britons vulnerable to Covid19 asked to stay indoors for three months, UK says

AP Photo

'You are not invincible', WHO warns young people over the Covid19

AFP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham