search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

Site off limits: 2 killed in French supermarket terror attack linked to ISIS

AFP
Published Mar 23, 2018, 7:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2018, 7:19 pm IST
A witness reported he shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ before going into the premises.
The gunman claimed allegiance to the Islamic State group, the local prosecutor's office said, and the incident was being treated as a terror attack. (Photo: AP)
 The gunman claimed allegiance to the Islamic State group, the local prosecutor's office said, and the incident was being treated as a terror attack. (Photo: AP)

Toulouse: At least two people are believed to have been killed in the hostage-taking in the south-western town of Trebes, with prosecutors saying the gunman claimed allegiance to the Islamic State group.

French investigators suspect the gunman who took people hostage at a supermarket on Friday is a Moroccan man who had been flagged as a potential extremist, a security source said.

 

A security source said the two were killed in the attack at a Super U store in the town of Trebes.

Armed police were also responding to the  earlier shooting of a policeman in the town of Carcassonne, 15 minutes drive away, which took place at around 11 am (1000 GMT).

It was unclear if the two incidents were linked.

In Trebes, a picturesque medieval town of around 5,000 people, the man "entered the Super U supermarket at around 11.15 am and shots were heard," a source said on condition of anonymity.

A witness reported he shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) before going into the premises, the source added.

Also Read: 8 held as hostages in France’s supermarket, gunman claims ISIS allegiance

Site off-limits

The gunman claimed allegiance to the Islamic State group, the local prosecutor's office said, and the incident was being treated as a terror attack.

Local authorities tweeted that the area around the supermarket was off-limits to the public, while Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said it was a "serious" incident.

The shootings come with France still on high alert after a string of jihadist attacks since 2015, starting in January that year with the assault on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that left 12 people dead.

France also suffered major attacks in Paris in November 2015 when IS jihadists killed 130 people in bombings and shootings at bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert venue and the national stadium.

In July 2016, in another attack claimed by IS, a man drove a truck through revellers celebrating Bastille Day in the Riviera resort of Nice, killing 84 people.

A state of emergency put in place just after the Paris attacks was finally lifted in October 2017, but soldiers continue to patrol major tourist sites and transport hubs under an anti-terror mission.

If the link to Islamic State is confirmed, the hostage-taking would be the first deadly attack in France since October, when two young women were stabbed to death outside Marseille's main train station.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb was heading to the scene, he wrote on Twitter.

The area of southwest France where Friday's shootings took place has been scarred by Islamic extremism before.

In 2012, Mohamed Merah shot dead seven people including three Jewish schoolchildren in the nearby city of Toulouse.

Tags: isis, france supermarket attack, emmanuel macron, gerard collomb
Location: France, Midi-Pyrénées, Toulouse




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RRR: Baahubali director SS Rajamouli confirms his next with Jr NTR and Ram Charan

The picture of Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR that had first hinted at this collaboration.
 

BlackBerry Ghost Pro leaked render shows bezel-less design

Rumours indicate that the Blackberry Ghost and Ghost Pro could be launched in the second quarter of 2018 and India could be the first market to get the hands on these phones.
 

Mummy with cone shaped head belongs to child with dwarfism and not an alien

Five years of genomic analysis helped scientists point out mutations which caused the skeleton to appear so bizarre (Photo: YouTube)
 

Virat Kohli calls off Rs 34 crore Mumbai home deal, may buy a penthouse

It was known that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had shortlisted a luxury apartment in Omkar Realtors and Developers’ Omkar 1973 project in Mumbai. However, it is now reported that the two will not move to the apartment as the deal is called off. (Photo: PTI)
 

Huawei’s 512GB smartphone, specifications spotted on TENNA

Huawei P20 Pro with triple camera sensors (Photo: Evan Blass).
 

Five apps that every women should have!

A smartphone is a key for women to have “me time” in today’s busy schedule.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

8 held as hostages in France’s supermarket, gunman claims ISIS allegiance

Eight people are being held captive in a supermarket in the south-western France town of Trebes, a police source said on Friday, adding that the hostage-taker had shot at a police officer.(Representational Image)

Ex-French Prez Sarkozy in custody over 2007 election collusion with Gaddafi

France opened a judicial inquiry in 2013 into allegations that Nicolas Sarkozy’s successful 2007 election bid benefited from illicit funds from late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. (Photo: File)

UK probes firm that illegally used Facebook data to allegedly help Trump win

Denham launched her investigation after weekend reports that Cambridge Analytica improperly used information from more than 50 million Facebook accounts. Facebook has suspended the company from the social network. (Representational Image)

No desire for arms race: Putin tells West after biggest ever election victory

Backed by state TV and the ruling party, and credited with an approval rating of around 80 per cent, Putin faced no credible threat from a field of seven challengers. (Photo: FIle)

Yet again, Vladimir Putin wins another 6 years as Russian leader

Putin’s thumping victory will extend his total time in office to nearly a quarter of a century, until 2024, by which time he will be 71. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham