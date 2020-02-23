World Europe 23 Feb 2020 Greta assails politi ...
World, Europe

Greta assails politicians for stealing future of kids

AGENCIES
Published Feb 23, 2020, 4:01 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2020, 4:01 am IST
A performance from German hip hop group Fettes Brot preceded the Swede’s speech.
Greta Thunberg with a placard reading ‘School strike for the climate’, during the ‘Fridays for future’ protest in St. Pauli, Hamburg. — AFP
 Greta Thunberg with a placard reading ‘School strike for the climate’, during the ‘Fridays for future’ protest in St. Pauli, Hamburg. — AFP

Hamburg: Greta Thunberg gave a rousing speech to several thousand people as part of a climate protest in Hamburg on Friday. Thunberg said that she did not understand how politicians could look their children in the eyes as they were stealing their future.

“The decision-makers are still behaving as though everything were fine and science is still being ignored,” the Swedish activist told 20,000 protesters, according to police estimates. Organisers estimated 60,000 people.

 

“This is 2020, and we need to see real action now.” “If enough people get involved in making change happen, change can happen,” the 17-year-old added. The event took place on the eve of a regional election and was attended by politicians, thousands of schoolchildren, students and activists in the St. Pauli district of Hamburg. It began with a minute’s silence for the victims of the shooting spree in the city of Hanau earlier this week. “We are sad, we are angry,” said Yavuz Feroglu of the Kurdish umbrella organisation Nav-Dem.

A performance from German hip hop group Fettes Brot preceded the Swede’s speech. The participants, who demanded better climate policies, displayed posters and banners with messages such as “We will strike until you take action” and “The earth is on fire.”

...
Tags: greta thunberg


Latest From World

An aircraft repatriating British people to the UK from a cruise ship hit by the coronavirus in Yokohama, Japan, arrives at Boscombe Down airforce base in Amesbury in England. AP Photo

Britons, EU nationals land in England after ordeal on Diamond Princess

Relatives of Filipino crew members stranded on board the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship, walk outside a building after meeting with a local employment agency for seafarers in Manila. AFP Photo

Diamond Princess crew's families fear for kin as Philippines delays evacuation

Peace activists gather in Kandahar to celebrate the partial truce, a potentially historic turning point in the war. AFP Photo

Week-long partial truce comes into effect in Afghanistan amid isolated attacks

Attendees listen during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas. AP Photo

Bernie demands Russia to "stay out" of US presidential race



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

Team Con-Sol-E 4.0 from Nirma University wins fifth Mitsubishi Electric Cup

The Mitsubishi Electric Cup
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

High security threat from the German far-right, interior minister says

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer attends a press conference in Berlin, after the deadly mass shooting born of racist motives in Hanau. AFP Photo

Britons, EU nationals land in England after ordeal on Diamond Princess

An aircraft repatriating British people to the UK from a cruise ship hit by the coronavirus in Yokohama, Japan, arrives at Boscombe Down airforce base in Amesbury in England. AP Photo

France begins shutting down nuclear plant after 43 years of operation

Fessenheim nuclear power plant. Wikimedia commons photo.

Conspiracy tropes, misogyny and racist vitriol pushed German killer

A picture of a woman is seen between candles and flowers at a monument on the market place during a mourning for the victims of the shooting in Hanau, Germany. AP photo

US-Britain ties will remain strong post Brexit: Pompeo

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, in London. AP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham