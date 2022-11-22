  
World Europe 22 Nov 2022 Every 11 minutes, a ...
World, Europe

Every 11 minutes, a woman killed by an intimate partner or family member: UN chief

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 22, 2022, 1:30 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2022, 1:30 pm IST
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)
 United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)

United Nations: Asserting that a woman or a girl is killed every 11 minutes by an intimate partner or a family member, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said that violence against them is the most pervasive "human rights violation" in the world and called on governments to implement national action plans that tackle this scourge.

Secretary General Guterres made these remarks ahead of the International Day for the 'Elimination of Violence against Women' which is observed on November 25.

Violence against women and girls is the most pervasive human rights violation in the world. Every 11 minutes, a woman or a girl is killed by an intimate partner or family member  and we know that other stresses, from the COVID-19 pandemic to economic turmoil, inevitably lead to even more physical and verbal abuse, Guterres said.

Guterres' remarks come in the backdrop of the recent Shraddha Walker murder case that has shocked India with its brutal details.

He said women and girls also face rampant online violence, from misogynistic hate speech to sexual harassment, image abuse and grooming by predators.

"This discrimination, violence and abuse targeting half of humanity come at a steep cost. It limits women's and girls' participation in all walks of life, denies their basic rights and freedoms, and blocks the equal economic recovery and sustainable growth our world needs, he said.

The UN chief gave a clarion call to all to consign violence against women and girls to the history books, saying now is the time for transformative action that ends violence against women and girls.

He said this means governments designing, funding and implementing national action plans to tackle this scourge, involving grass-roots and civil society groups at every stage of decision-making and ensuring that laws are implemented and respected, so survivors see their rights to justice and support upheld.

Calling on governments to increase funding by 50 per cent to women's rights organisations and movements by 2026, Guterres urged all to take a stand and raise our voices in support of women's rights and proudly declare that we are all feminists.

He called for supporting public campaigns that challenge patriarchal norms and promote different forms of masculinities that reject misogyny and violence.

Noting that this year's theme on an international day is UNITE: Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls', Guterres said it means standing with activists around the world who are calling for change and supporting survivors of violence.

Walker's live-in partner Aaftabl Amin Poonawala allegedly strangled her and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his home in south Delhi's Mehrauli area. He then dumped the body across the city over several days.

Walker had often complained about being physically assaulted by Poonawala, her friends have said. 

...
Tags: un chief antonio guterres, atrocities against women, women killed by family member


Latest From World

Workers inspect a store damaged during an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. An earthquake shook Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday damaging dozens of buildings and sending residents into the capital's streets for safety. (Photo: AP)

At least 44 dead in Indonesia quake: local official

An early morning pedestrian is silhouetted against sunrise as he walks through the U.S. Flags on the National Mall and past the US Capitol Building in Washington. (Photo: AP/file photo)

2022 huge year in US-India ties, 2023 going to be even bigger: White House

In a file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore at Bowie State University on November 7, 2022 in Bowie, Maryland. (Photo: AFP)

Biden at 80: A ''respecter of fate'' mulls 2nd White House bid

Tyler Johnston, left, his fiance Keenan Mestas-Holmes, center, and their friend Atlas Pretzeus hug one another while paying their respects at a makeshift memorial near Club Q on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colo. The trio have close friends that were involved in the shooting. An attacker opened fire in a gay nightclub late Saturday night. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)

Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub in US, subdued by patrons



MOST POPULAR

 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Several big movies to keep you hooked on to OTT this week

Chiranjeevi in GodFather (By Arrangement)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91

Former US President George Bush meets with Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, who stepped down in 1991 as the Soviet Union collapsed during Bush's presidency, in Moscow on September 15, 2003. Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91. The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax news agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital. (Image: AP/PTI)

New UK prime minister to be announced on September 5

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Francis Crick Institute in London, Monday, July 11, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)

Germany unveils cannabis liberalisation plan, with caveats

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach attends a press conference on controlled supply of cannabis to adults, in Berlin, on October 26, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Rishi Sunak declares candidacy to be new UK PM and 'fix economy'

Rishi Sunak addresses Conservative Party members during a Conservative leadership election hustings at Wembley Arena in London. (AP/file photo)

Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen carry an exhumed body in the recently retaken village of Shandryholove, the Donetsk region, Ukraine (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->